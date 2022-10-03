Armed forces see increase in members referred to Prevent for far right activity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Armed forces see increase in members referred to Prevent for far right activity

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 12.10pm
A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Times revealed that 20 members of the armed forces have been referred to Prevent since 2019 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Times revealed that 20 members of the armed forces have been referred to Prevent since 2019 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Figures disclosed by the Ministry of Defence have revealed that 40 soldiers, sailors and air personnel have been referred to the terrorism prevention programme since 2019.

Half of the personnel were referred due to concerns about extreme right-wing activity, a Freedom of Information request submitted by The Times revealed.

This increased from five per year in 2019 and 2020 to 10 between January 2021 and April 2022.

However, The Times reported that the Government refused to disclose why the remaining 20 were referred to the anti-terrorism Prevent programme.

Other categories for referral include Northern Ireland-related terrorism and Islamic extremism.

An MOD spokesperson told the PA news agency that procedures are in place to report and rehabilitate those who are at risk of being drawn into extremism.

“Defence staff are prohibited from membership of proscribed organisations and personnel will be referred to the appropriate authorities if necessary,” he said.

“Our personnel are vetted upon enlistment. In all cases, we take early action to confront and challenge behaviours that fall short of the high standards expected. Our chain of command are vigilant and procedures are in place to report and rehabilitate those who are at risk of being drawn into extremism.”

It comes after a report by the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) in July found that extreme right-wing groups were targeting military personnel as potential recruits.

The report also found that leaders of the armed forces do not provide direction over whether the personnel can join the groups.

The committee said: “Extreme right-wing terrorists often display an interest in military culture, weaponry and the armed forces or law enforcement organisations – the director-general for MI5 noted that ‘many of these people are absolutely fixated with weaponry’.

“This leads both to individuals seeking to join the military, and groups seeking to recruit within the military.

“The fact that the armed forces do not provide clear direction to service personnel regarding membership of any organisation – let alone an extremist one – would appear to be something of an anomaly.

“It could be argued that this is a somewhat risky approach, given the sensitive roles of many service personnel.”

