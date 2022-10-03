PM’s economic adviser insists he warned her on mini-budget in spat with Kwarteng

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

PM’s economic adviser insists he warned her on mini-budget in spat with Kwarteng

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 12.12pm
Gerard Lyons is Prime Minister Liz Truss’s external economics adviser (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Gerard Lyons is Prime Minister Liz Truss’s external economics adviser (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Liz Truss’s external economics adviser has insisted he warned her and the Chancellor about the risks of their mini-budget after Kwasi Kwarteng claimed he had not.

Mr Kwarteng told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday that he could not “remember” being warned by economist Gerard Lyons that the financial markets would not tolerate unfunded tax cuts.

Asked about the Chancellor’s claim, Mr Lyons told the PA news agency: “Well that’s incorrect. I was very clear.”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The £45 billion tax-cutting package announced by Mr Kwarteng on September 23 triggered turmoil in the City, sending the pound plummeting to historic lows and the cost of Government borrowing and mortgage rates soaring.

The most controversial measure was the scrapping of the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, a plan Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng have abandoned in a dramatic U-turn.

Asked if he was pleased about the U-turn on axing the 45% rate on earnings over £150,000, Mr Lyons said: “I have no view on the U-turn.

“I was critical of that immediately after the mini-statement and said so publicly on the record, but it’s up to them what they do in terms of U-turns.”

Mr Lyons, chief economic strategist at Netwealth, previously said that the Chancellor “overstepped the mark” with his mini-budget and failed to adequately prepare the markets ahead of his announcement.

The spat adds to the pressure Mr Kwarteng is under in the wake of the U-turn, which will be seen as a massive blow to his authority, coming a little over a week after the tax cut was announced in the mini-budget and just a month into Ms Truss’s premiership.

Mr Lyons also told a fringe event at the Tory conference in Birmingham that most developments in UK financial markets last week were “wrongly” attributed to Mr Kwarteng’s fiscal statement.

He said: “The challenge last week was in the wake of the mini-budget, it seemed that most if not all of the developments in UK financial markets were attributed to the mini-budget wrongly.

“For instance, global markets were moving quite significantly last week. The dollar, actually sterling did pretty well against the dollar last week, but the dollar has been strong across the board, interest rate expectations globally have risen.

“So even if there had not been a mini-budget, it’s likely that we would’ve seen significant movements in markets last week in the UK, because that’s what was happening globally.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Kim Kardashian (Invision/AP)
Kim Kardashian settles with US agency over crypto promotion
Vodafone would own 51% of the new company (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone and Three in merger talks to ‘accelerate’ 5G rollout
October has seen the weakest start to the month for mortgage product choice in more than 12 years, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Yui Mok/PA)
October ‘marks weakest start to the month for mortgage choice in over a decade’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss has confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng despite 45p tax rate U-turn
Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Massive spending cuts will still be needed’ despite Chancellor’s U-turn
(Deliveroo/PA)
Deliveroo takes to the high street with New Oxford Street store
Material costs have increased significantly for British manufacturers. (Rui Vieira/PA)
Manufacturing sector continues decline as inflation weighs
Kwasi Kwarteng performed an astonishing U-turn (Aaron Chown/PA)
From tax-cutting triumphalism to ditching the plans, how Kwasi Kwarteng U-turned
Consumer champion Martin Lewis has hit out at ‘irresponsible’ government messaging over the stamp duty savings that could potentially be made by first-time buyers following the mini-budget (Joe Giddens/PA)
Martin Lewis hits out at ‘irresponsible’ messaging over first-time buyer savings
Restaurant group Tortilla Mexican Grill has revealed it is facing a full-year hit of more than £2 million from soaring protein and energy costs (PA)
Tortilla Mexican Grill warns over £2.3m hit from protein and energy cost hikes

Most Read

1
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
2
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
‘You have no authority’ — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
5
Anderson's pornography use will be discussed with social workers.
Dundee paedophile can watch legal porn – as long as he discusses it with…
6
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
7
Seven of Xplore Dundee's services are set to be affected by upcoming works on Nethergate.
Seven bus routes diverted through Dundee city centre during roadworks
8
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
8
9
The A94 near Scone.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by van near Scone
10
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column Picture shows; Kirsty Strickland Molly Russell column. na. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Molly Russell was a victim of social media giants that make money…
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Maurice Golden and Murdo Fraser.
Tory budget vindication for Dundee-based MSP as Perthshire's Murdo Fraser exposed by U-turn
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry

Editor's Picks