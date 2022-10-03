‘Significant risk’ of gas shortages this winter, Ofgem warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Significant risk’ of gas shortages this winter, Ofgem warns

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 2.32pm
Gas supplies to Europe from Russia have dried up in recent months (Yui Mok/PA)
Britain faces a “significant risk” of gas shortages this winter, regulator Ofgem has warned as the supply from Russia to Europe has been all but cut off.

The regulator said the country might face a “gas supply emergency”, in a letter obtained by The Times.

Great Britain produces a lot of its own gas, but the majority is still imported. It has pipeline connections to Norway, which supplies a large amount of the country’s gas.

Britain imported very little Russian gas before the war, but will still be affected by the shortages likely to be faced in Europe.

During winter cold snaps Britain normally imports gas from storage sites in mainland Europe – it has very little storage of its own. But now European countries are likely to need this gas themselves after losing the supply from Russia.

Ofgem wrote: “Due to the war in Ukraine and gas shortages in Europe, there is a significant risk that gas shortages could occur during the winter 2022/23 in Great Britain.

“As a result, there is a possibility that GB could enter into a gas supply emergency.”

More than eight in 10 UK households use gas to heat their homes and more than 40% of the electricity generated in Britain over the last year came from gas-powered plants.

If a potential supply emergency gets bad enough this winter, these power plants, and other big gas users, might be cut off temporarily, Ofgem said.

Tom Haddon, a senior consultant at Arcadis, said shortages are “viable”; however, he argued that they are “so unlikely that it still sits in the red herring paddock”.

He said the Government’s promise to top up payments for people’s energy bills regardless of what price the market sets, will mean suppliers bring their liquid natural gas (LNG) to British ports.

“Government has signalled to LNG markets it will allow utilities to pay any price for imports, by enacting Energy Bills Support,” he wrote.

Mr Haddon added: “Now, the bit missing is that super peak demand (cold, dark evening) where we would expect the gas to start flowing from Netherlands-based storage into the UK.”

He said the LNG capacity in the UK “still covers us, just”, but warned of massive price spikes.

