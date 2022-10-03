Jacob Rees-Mogg backs fracking at country pile but says no to local referendums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jacob Rees-Mogg backs fracking at country pile but says no to local referendums

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 3.12pm Updated: October 3 2022, 4.00pm
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives for the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed the idea of local referendums to gauge support to allow fracking to go ahead, as the Energy Secretary backed drilling in his garden.

The Cabinet minister said he would be “delighted” for shale gas extraction to start in his Somerset country estate despite critics raising concerns about earthquakes.

Liz Truss has angered some Conservative MPs and broken a Tory manifesto promise by removing the moratorium put in place in England to prevent tremors.

The Prime Minister has vowed to only approve fracking in areas where it is backed by surrounding communities but has so far not set out any details.

Jacob Rees-Mogg attends a fringe meeting hosted by The Daily Telegraph during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham
Mr Rees-Mogg, who is also Business Secretary, dismissed the idea of referendums to approve drilling and onshore windfarms, another controversial topic among Conservatives.

Giving his thoughts at the Tory conference, he said companies could “go around door to door, as politicians do in elections” to gauge support.

“Then they have to go around to an identifiable community and if they get 50% plus one in favour then they should be able to go ahead,” he told a Telegraph event.

“It’s early days, early discussions as to how it could be done. I don’t think local referendums are necessarily the right idea, turnout in local referendums could be very low so how much real validity would that give you as to consent.”

To curry favour among residents, he said compensation should be paid to those disrupted by building works and then royalties for the community.

“I think people who are disturbed by the building works ought to get some compensation for that and that should be a payment to them,” he said.

“And then you should have a royalty for people where the shale gas comes from.”

Fracking: how shale gas is extracted
(PA Graphics)

Mr Rees-Mogg, whose residence is the 17th-century Gournay Court in the parish of West Harptree, was enthusiastic about welcoming fracking on his land.

“Yes, of course I would. I would be delighted, particularly if I get these royalties,” he said.

“If we do what I’m suggesting on shale gas you would be doing a public service by doing it in your back garden but you’d also get paid for it.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said it is “the socialists” and Green MP Caroline Lucas who oppose fracking, adding: “Well that makes my heart bleed.”

Greenpeace UK’s chief scientist Dr Doug Parr said: “Mr Rees-Mogg may be willing to trust fracking companies to accurately represent local views, but I’m sure those communities in question – who’ve already rejected the destructive industry once – would rather he take a more impartial approach.

“Fracking can’t and won’t solve this energy crisis. It will take years to produce any usable gas and not enough can be fracked for it to affect global prices.

“So it’s time the government stopped trying to flog this dead horse and stopped subjecting the national energy debate to these pointless distractions from doing something useful.”

