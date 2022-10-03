Environment Secretary: Water firms to face fines up to £250m for sewage dumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Environment Secretary: Water firms to face fines up to £250m for sewage dumping

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 5.06pm Updated: October 3 2022, 5.56pm
Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena (Aaron Chown/PA)
Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena (Aaron Chown/PA)

Water companies that dump sewage in rivers and seas will face fines of up to £250 million, the new Environment Secretary has vowed, as part of plans to clean up UK waters.

Ranil Jayawardena warned water company chiefs that if they do not do more to prevent effluent flowing into open water, he will institute an up to 1,000-fold increase in civil fines.

He told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Monday: “On my first day in office I met water company bosses to give them their report card. I’ll be polite: could do better.

“I asked them to write to me with their plans to accelerate investment in infrastructure. They did and now they must deliver.

“Privatisation has put in £170 billion of investment into our water infrastructure already, and the private sector will now put in another £56 billion more.

“And, if they don’t deliver, I can confirm to you today that we will take forward plans to lift the Environment Agency’s maximum civil fine for each individual breach of the rules from up to just £250,000, to up to £250 million.”

The plan involves launching a formal consultation on lifting the current £250,000 cap for Environment Agency fines for water firms that breach environmental rules.

There has been growing public outrage in recent years at the volume of raw or partially treated sewage pumped into the UK’s rivers and coastal waters.

Water firms are being criticised for not investing money back into the UK’s outdated water infrastructure, with mounting pressure on ministers to intervene.

Under Boris Johnson’s leadership, the Conservative Government outlined plans to crack down on spills by requiring utility companies to invest £56 billion over 25 years to combat the impact of storm overflows.

At Labour’s conference last week, shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon said water bosses would face prison sentences for the worst pollution incidents under a Labour government.

He said his party would introduce a legally binding target to end 90% of sewage discharges by 2030 and stronger sanctions and fines for bosses and companies who fail to do so.

Labour also attacked Prime Minister Liz Truss’s record while she was environment secretary, blaming her for £24 million of funding cuts for environmental protection, including surveillance of water companies to prevent sewage dumping.

