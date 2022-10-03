UK’s first prototype fusion energy plant to be built by 2040 – Rees-Mogg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK’s first prototype fusion energy plant to be built by 2040 – Rees-Mogg

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 6.52pm Updated: October 3 2022, 7.12pm
Jacob Rees-Mogg speaking at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg speaking at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)

A prototype nuclear fusion power plant, possibly the first in the world, will be built by 2040, the Business Secretary has said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told the Conservative Party conference the fusion energy plant, part of a programme known as STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production), would be built in Nottinghamshire, replacing a coal-fired power station in the area.

Speaking from the main stage at the conference in Birmingham, the Business Secretary said: “Over the decades we have established ourselves as pioneers in fusion science and as a country our capabilities to surmount these obstacles is unparalleled, and I am delighted to make an announcement of a vital step in that mission.

“We will build the UK’s first prototype fusion energy plant in Nottinghamshire, replacing the West Burton coal-fired power station with a beacon of bountiful green energy.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg speaking at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham
Jacob Rees-Mogg speaking at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added: “The plant will be the first of its kind, built by 2040 and capable of putting energy on the grid, and in doing so will prove the commercial viability of fusion energy to the world.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said the fusion energy industry could be worth billions of pounds to the UK economy” with the plant leading the way for the country to “design, manufacture and export the first fleet of fusion plants” around the world.

He added this could put the UK at “the vanguard of a market with a potential to be worth trillions of pounds a year”.

Britain’s experimental efforts in fusion energy are based at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy in Oxfordshire, run by the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

Fusion is based on the same physical reactions that power the sun and stars, and could be a source of abundant renewable fuel if made available on a commercial basis.

A spokesman for the UK Atomic Energy Authority said: “We are really pleased to confirm the West Burton site, in North Nottinghamshire, has been selected as the future home for the STEP prototype fusion energy plant.

“STEP will be a major infrastructure project that will provide a significant catalyst to the supply chain across the UK, as well as demonstrating fusion energy can provide net energy to the grid.

“We look forward to working with stakeholders and communities across the region to develop our ambitious plans and realise broader social and economic benefits in the months and years ahead.”

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association trade body, said: “This is a huge moment for fusion energy in the UK. The STEP project will bring real benefits, including good jobs, opportunities for local companies and an ambition to drive skills and investment in the community.

“As we look to moving away from fossil fuels towards net zero, it is important that we find new ways of meeting our growing energy demands.

“Fusion offers the opportunity to produce virtually limitless energy that will power low-carbon economies across the world. The UK can play a central role in making that a reality.”

