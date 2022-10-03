Angus Robertson to highlight Auld Alliance on visit to Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus Robertson to highlight Auld Alliance on visit to Paris

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 12.04am
External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson will visit Paris this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson will visit Paris this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary hopes to highlight the country’s centuries-old friendship with France as he visits Paris this week.

Angus Robertson will discuss climate goals, economic ties and culture with French ministers and representatives of Unesco on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Robertson is also set to unveil a plaque in Les Invalides to commemorate all Scottish soldiers who have fought on French soil since the Vieille Alliance Treaty of 1295.

The Edinburgh Central MSP said: “Scotland has a long-standing relationship with France and we will continue to discuss our shared approach to global challenges such as food security, biodiversity, energy transition and security.

“This visit is also an opportunity to strength our connections between business and academia and I’m looking forward to engaging with the minister for Europe Laurence Boone, along with the minister of culture Rima Abdul-Malak and Unesco officials on our shared cultural interests.

“It will also be an honour to join the French secretary of state for veterans and remembrance in unveiling a plaque to commemorate Scottish soldiers at Les Invalides, one of the French military’s most symbolic monuments.”

