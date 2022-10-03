Emergency legislation on rent freeze to be debated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Emergency legislation on rent freeze to be debated

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 12.04am
The policy would be backdated to September 6 – the day it was announced (Jane Barlow/PA)
The policy would be backdated to September 6 – the day it was announced (Jane Barlow/PA)

Emergency legislation which would freeze rents and ban evictions until April will be debated in Holyrood on Tuesday.

The Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Bill was announced as part of the Programme for Government last month in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

If MSPs vote in favour of treating the Bill as emergency legislation – which is highly likely given the agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens in Parliament – an expedited process will see the first stage take place on Tuesday, the second on Wednesday and a final vote on Thursday.

The legislation was introduced on Monday, capping rent rises at 0% as of September 6, meaning any notice of rent increase after that date is “of no effect”, and giving ministers the power to extend the provisions of the Bill twice, until the end of September next year and March 2024.

Nicola Sturgeon in Holyrood
The First Minister announced the move as part of the Programme for Government (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Bill will cover the private and social rented sector, as well as student accommodation.

If the legislation is passed by MSPs, evictions in most circumstances will be halted.

Landlords will be able to begin eviction proceedings against tenants, but they cannot be removed from the property until the end of the restrictions.

But the Bill allows for landlords to evict tenants if they plan to live in or sell the property because of “financial hardship”, or because of substantial rent arrears – described as being at least six months of rent.

However, eviction because of rent arrears must be cleared by a court or tribunal before it can be actioned.

The First-tier Tribunal – the primary body dealing with disputes over land and property in Scotland – would also have to find that a landlord was suffering financial hardship that the sale of the property was intended to ease.

Criminal and anti-social behaviour would also not be covered by eviction protections in the Bill.

Holyrood’s Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee will take evidence from interested parties and hear from Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie on Tuesday morning.

Speaking after the introduction of the Bill, the minister said: “The cost-of-living crisis is an emergency situation demanding an emergency response.

“Even as energy, food bills and other day-to-day basics become more expensive, today’s legislation freezing rents and protecting tenants from eviction will give tenants stability in their homes and confidence about their housing costs.

“People who rent their homes are more likely to live in poverty or be on low incomes than homeowners.

“As such they are particularly exposed to rising prices, and it is imperative that we bring in support for them urgently.

“We know that many landlords have been doing what they can to protect their tenants, but some tenants are being hit with large rent increases that are hard to justify.

“This legislation aims to protect all tenants from substantial increases, balancing the protections that are urgently needed for tenants with safeguards for those landlords who may also be impacted by the cost crisis.”

Ahead of the Bill being introduced, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) said the freeze could mean their members would stop building affordable new homes, adding that the proposals have “serious, unintended consequences”.

The federation, which will be among those appearing before the committee on Tuesday, has also written to the First Minister urging her to reconsider the move.

Work by the SFHA suggests that seven of its members, who have not been named, estimate they would collectively lose more than £100 million over the next 30 years.

SFHA chief executive Sally Thomas said: “We understand and share the intention to help people who are facing real poverty and desperate situations as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Our members see first-hand the seriousness of the situation and are doing everything they can to support their tenants.

“However, the Scottish Government’s rent freeze proposals have serious, unintended consequences which must be considered.

“Housing associations are not-for-profit, charitable organisations whose rents are consistently around half the level charged in the private sector, without any government interventions.

“Housing associations are required by law to set social rents in consultation with tenants, providing them with certainty about their rents as part of a tenancy that is theirs for life.

“As a consequence of the power to set their own rents being removed, our members will find it difficult to consult with tenants as usual and cannot plan their vital work for next year.

“This removes power from tenants and reduces their say in their rents and services, effectively sidelining them from the process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tories seek to shift focus from economy after U-turn humiliation
The figures were released to the Scottish Lib Dems under freedom of information legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
3,600 people waited over eight hours for an ambulance, figures show
External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson will visit Paris this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angus Robertson to highlight Auld Alliance on visit to Paris
The Health Secretary is due to address MSPs on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf to make NHS statement as sector braces for ‘challenging’ winter
Homeowners who end up struggling with their mortgage payments due to a job loss may have to build up significant arrears before help arrives, according to Sir Steve Webb (Yui Mok/PA)
Homeowners who lose job ‘may face initial lack of help with mortgage payments’
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is considering new laws on deportation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Braverman promises action to end ‘abuse’ of immigration rules
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary: UK has strategic endurance to see Ukraine through to victory
Royal Navy warships are in the North Sea to protect cables (Royal Navy/MoD/PA)
MoD: Royal Navy frigate is in North Sea to protect underwater cables
Kemi Badenoch at the Conservative Party conference (Jacob King/PA)
Badenoch urges colleagues: We need to have dissent in a grown-up fashion
Prime Minister Liz Truss said she believed the Stormont institutions should be operating now (Aaron Chown/PA)
No reason why Stormont should not be re-established now – PM

Most Read

1
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
2
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife
3
The road near to the scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
4
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
5
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
8
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
9
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline
10
Myres Castle and its stunning walled garden.
£3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden

More from The Courier

David Wotherspoon has escaped serious injury.
David Wotherspoon could return to St Johnstone squad for Kilmarnock match
The road near to the scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Fife gran who died suddenly
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in a relegation battle - the players have to…
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline

Editor's Picks