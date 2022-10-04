Truss and Kwarteng put on display of unity after U-turn over top rate of tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss and Kwarteng put on display of unity after U-turn over top rate of tax

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 11.03am Updated: October 4 2022, 1.18pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have put on a public display of unity after the U-turn over axing the top rate of tax.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor toured a construction site in Birmingham in an attempt to illustrate their joint commitment to economic growth.

But speaking to reporters, Ms Truss was repeatedly pressed on whether she could trust her Downing Street neighbour after his humiliating climbdown over the plan to axe the 45p rate of income tax for top earners.

She declined to use the “trust” word, but said: “I work very, very closely with my Chancellor.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We are very focused on getting the economy growing, and that’s what people in Britain want.

“We are facing difficult economic times, we are seeing rising interest rates around the world, very serious issues with energy prices and inflation, and we have acted decisively.”

Having failed to say she trusts the Chancellor during the visit, Ms Truss later did give that message during a round of broadcast interviews.

“I do trust the Chancellor, absolutely,” she told TalkTV.

During the visit to a site where a medical innovation centre is being constructed in Selly Oak, the Prime Minister operated a remote lifting device used to position panes of glass.

She joked “how much does this glass cost if I break it” as she used the machine to safely move the pane.

After a threatened revolt over the 45p rate and a looming battle over benefits, the Prime Minister will have to handle her fragile relationship with her MPs with equal care.

