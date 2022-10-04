Nearly 900 operations cancelled by hospitals in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nearly 900 operations cancelled by hospitals in August

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 12.18pm
During August, 10.2% of all planned operations were cancelled the day before or on the day the patient was due to be treated (Peter Byrne/PA)
During August, 10.2% of all planned operations were cancelled the day before or on the day the patient was due to be treated (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than 10% of planned operations in Scotland’s hospitals were cancelled in August, latest figures show.

Monthly data from Public Health Scotland showed there were 23,626 planned operations for August – an increase of 20% from 19,685 in July 2022 and 15.1% higher than the number planned in August last year.

However, 2,408 of these operations – 10.2% of all those planned – were cancelled on the day the patient was due to be treated, or on the day before.

Of those that were cancelled, 890 were put back by the hospital due to capacity or non-clinical reasons – the highest rate since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another 691 operations were cancelled by the hospital due to clinical reasons.

Some 708 operations were cancelled by the patient and a further 119 were affected by “other reasons”.

Scottish Labour has warned the NHS is at “breaking point”.

The party’s health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, said: “Hundreds of long-suffering patients have had their operations cancelled because of the chaos engulfing our NHS.

“Despite the tireless efforts of NHS staff, hospitals are at breaking point and sky-high rates of delayed discharge are piling on added pressure through the lack of available beds.

“Waiting lists will continue to spiral until we see any sign of leadership from our useless Health Secretary and absent government.

“This year’s winter crisis started in August – we need urgent action before things get any worse.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane said: “The continued high number of operations being cancelled is hugely depressing for suffering patients, many of whom may be lying in agony.

“Over the last month, one in 10 operations were cancelled on the day of, or day before, the operation – which is a major setback for these patients both physically and mentally.

“These figures are further proof that Humza Yousaf’s flimsy NHS Recovery Plan has completely failed to remobilise our NHS. Operation levels are still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, despite the vastly improved picture surrounding the virus.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said it is “alarmingly clear that no meaningful action is being taken” to tackle the problem of backlogs in the NHS.

He said: “The continuing loss of these procedures means thousands of people are in pain and suffering as they wait for vital operations.

“Services are being overwhelmed. Every week more and more people are suffering due to a lack of any decisive action from the Cabinet Secretary. It is clear that our NHS needs new hope.”

The Health Secretary said the latest figures indicated services were starting to return towards pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Yousaf said: “On top of its emergency activity, our NHS carried out over 21,000 planned operations in August – with the highest daily average number of operations since the start of the pandemic.

“The scale of activity in the NHS is incredible, with around one operation beginning every two minutes on average. This shows real progress has been made in our recovery journey towards pre-pandemic levels of activity and is a testament to the care that our health service staff deliver for the people of Scotland every single day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to 6% as rates continue to rise (Victoria Jones/PA)
Average two-year fixed-rate mortgage edges close to 6%
image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the international community pulled together after the invasion of Ukraine (Jacob King/PA)
Cleverly: UK and France will have blazing rows but also work together
The typical bill for a detached house under the price freeze will be £3,330, £2,650 for a semi-detached property and £1,750 for a purpose-built flat, according to Government figures (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss apologises for not being ‘more specific’ over energy price guarantee
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his keynote speech to party members at the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng: Mini-budget came in ‘high pressure’ period around Queen’s funeral
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at a Tory conference fringe event (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rees-Mogg calls for ‘freedom for chocolate oranges’ in red tape bonfire
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss says she ‘absolutely’ trusts Kwarteng after display of public unity
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss battles to maintain Cabinet discipline amid U-turns and confusion
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference ‘it doesn’t make sense’ not to uprate benefits in line with inflation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Benefit cuts don’t make sense if you want growth, says Iain Duncan Smith
There were 1,746 people delayed in hospitals across Scotland in August (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of delayed days in hospital increases by more than 20% in past year

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
The A90 south of Brechin. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth

Editor's Picks