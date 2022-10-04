Pound hits two-week high as Chancellor ‘brings forward debt plan and forecast’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pound hits two-week high as Chancellor ‘brings forward debt plan and forecast’

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 1.04pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

The pound has rallied to a two-week high after reports that the Chancellor would bring forward his debt plan and economic forecast.

Sterling edged above 1.14 US dollars on Tuesday morning as Kwasi Kwarteng promised to release the highly anticipated financial statement “shortly”.

It is expected to set out how the Government plans to reduce debt and pay for recently announced tax cuts.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)

The last time the pound was higher than 1.14 dollars was two weeks ago, before Mr Kwarteng unveiled the mini-budget which triggered market turmoil and sent sterling tanking to an all-time low of 1.03 dollars.

By early afternoon the pound had dipped below the 1.14 mark and was trading at around 1.13.

Hopes of greater clarity on the Government’s fiscal plans, and the potential for the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) publishing its influential economic forecast before originally thought, may have soothed the nerves of investors.

Conservative backbencher Mel Stride, who chairs the Treasury Select Committee, told BBC News that releasing the fiscal plan and forecast sooner than November 23 could also take some pressure off the Bank of England to hike interest rates.

He said that less aggressive rate increases “could help millions of people with their mortgages”.

Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan, said markets have revised their prediction that interest rates would rise from 2.25% to 4.25% – a 200 basis point rise – by the November meeting of Bank decision makers.

He said: “Taken with the concessions made by the Conservative leadership yesterday, the signalling is clear and the reassurance being offered to markets is already having a significant impact.

“Interest rate expectations for November’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have now shifted down towards 100 basis points, compared to over 200 basis points just a week ago.

“This is consistent with our view that greater Government assurances would lessen the Bank’s burden in underpinning market stability.”

On Monday, Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the Government’s sizeable tax cuts “left a sour taste with overseas investors, whose cash the UK needs to finance its large current account deficit”.

But he said it is unlikely that the MPC would hike interest rates as far as 6% next year as some analysts have predicted.

He said: “Admittedly, we doubt the MPC will be as aggressive as investors expect, as raising rates to almost 6% likely will jeopardise financial stability; many households and businesses simply would not be able to make loan repayments.

“But our forecast for the base rate to peak at 4% in February implies that sterling will weaken further, boosting imported inflation.”

Sterling could drop to about 1.05 dollars at the end of this year, according to Pantheon, meaning there is still pressure on the pound in the face of a possible looming recession.

The Government is expected to confirm the date that the medium-term fiscal policy and OBR forecast will be unveiled on Tuesday.

