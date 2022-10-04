Truss rules out sacking Mordaunt for speaking out over benefits rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Truss rules out sacking Mordaunt for speaking out over benefits rise

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 1.22pm
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt spoke out about the level of benefits (Victoria Jones/PA)
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt spoke out about the level of benefits (Victoria Jones/PA)

Liz Truss ruled out sacking Penny Mordaunt after the Commons Leader put pressure on the Prime Minister to increase benefits in line with inflation.

Ms Mordaunt, who ran against Ms Truss for the party leadership, said she has “always supported” both pensions and welfare payments keeping pace with rising prices.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly refused to guarantee that benefits will increase in line with September’s inflation figures, but said she would not fire Ms Mordaunt for speaking out.

After U-turning on plans to scrap the 45p tax rate for top earners after pressure from backbench MPs, the Prime Minister is now facing uproar in some quarters of her party over speculation that the Government could oversee a real-terms cuts to benefits in a bid to reduce public spending.

The Prime Minister told ITV News: “This is about a decision that we are taking later on this year.

“And of course, there’ll be more discussions about those decisions.”

Asked whether the comments by Ms Mordaunt, a serving Cabinet minister, had showed she had lost control of her Government, Ms Truss said: “We do have a very clear direction and a very clear plan.

“We’ve dealt decisively with the energy cost issue, which was the major issue four weeks ago, people aren’t talking about it, because we have dealt with that issue, given the households the reassurance they need and the businesses the reassurance they need.”

Ms Mordaunt told Times Radio: “I have always supported, whether it’s pensions, whether it’s our welfare system, keeping pace with inflation. It makes sense to do so. That’s what I voted for before and so have a lot of my colleagues.

“But we do need to look at where we can make efficiency savings, just because of the cost challenges on those departments’ budgets.”

She indicated that more detail on welfare will emerge in the “coming weeks”, adding that Ms Truss is committed to the triple lock on pensions, meaning those payments will rise in line with inflation.

“Both on welfare but also on the pension lock, for example, that we brought in, the older you are, the higher your cost of living,” Ms Mordaunt said.

“These things were brought in for a reason. The Prime Minister has been committed to that.

“Obviously, we want to make sure people are looked after, we want to make sure that people are able to pay their bills, we have a huge success story on getting people off welfare and into work.

“So we’re not about trying to help people with one hand and take it away with another.

“Just like households and businesses are facing these cost challenges, so are government departments and the services that they run. All that needs to be looked at and it will be brought forward in the proper way and the Cabinet will be involved in that.

“And you can expect to be hearing about that more in the coming weeks.”

Ms Mordaunt said the Prime Minister wants to “reset Cabinet to be what it should be”.

“She wants Cabinet to be a forum where we can really kick the tyres on policy, we can have frank discussions that aren’t then leaked. And Cabinet hasn’t really worked like that for a while.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to 6% as rates continue to rise (Victoria Jones/PA)
Average two-year fixed-rate mortgage edges close to 6%
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world's best wedding hotel for the third time
Greggs has raised prices on its sausage rolls and other baked goods for the third time this year (Greggs/ PA)
Greggs ups its prices for third time this year
The typical bill for a detached house under the price freeze will be £3,330, £2,650 for a semi-detached property and £1,750 for a purpose-built flat, according to Government figures (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss apologises for not being ‘more specific’ over energy price guarantee
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at a Tory conference fringe event (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rees-Mogg calls for ‘freedom for chocolate oranges’ in red tape bonfire
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss battles to maintain Cabinet discipline amid U-turns and confusion
Liz Truss said she still wants a top rate tax cut (Jacob King/PA)
Truss still wants to bring top rate of income tax down despite U-turn
Several train companies and a major ticket retailer were unable to accept online card payments on Tuesday morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Technical glitches stop train passengers buying tickets
(Yui Mok/PA)
Pound hits two-week high as Chancellor ‘brings forward debt plan and forecast’
There are five gas pipelines which connect Britain to Norwegian oil fields (Yui Mok/PA)
Ministers exploring long-term gas deals with Norway and others, PM says

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
The A90 south of Brechin. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth

Editor's Picks