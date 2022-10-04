Rees-Mogg calls for ‘freedom for chocolate oranges’ in red tape bonfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rees-Mogg calls for ‘freedom for chocolate oranges’ in red tape bonfire

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 2.30pm
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at a Tory conference fringe event (Aaron Chown/PA)
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at a Tory conference fringe event (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has called for “freedom for chocolate oranges” as he made the case for a red-tape bonfire.

At a Tory conference fringe event hosted by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), the Business Secretary joked that the new Government is more radical than the free-market think tank.

It was put to him that Prime Minister Liz Truss has vowed to review or repeal EU laws retained after Brexit by the end of 2023, earlier than the IEA’s recommendation of 2027.

“When the IEA becomes the Tory wets, we’re in a very good position in terms of Government,” Mr Rees-Mogg told the packed room.

“I think the repeal of all EU law by the end of 2023 is fantastically good.”

He argued that “ridiculous” current regulations set up “to protect the German manufacturing industry” stop the UK from importing “perfectly safe” vacuum cleaners from the US or South Korea.

The Government’s aim of an annual 2.5% trend rate of growth cannot be achieved without better regulation, he said.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who has six children, denied that he would slash every EU-derived rule because that would allow “children to go up chimneys”, joking that this would be “a good income stream” for his own family.

Railing against rules preventing supermarkets from promoting unhealthy foods near tills, the Cabinet minister urged shoppers to move chocolate oranges to the checkout as a “passive protest”.

He said: “May I encourage people as a passive protest to move the chocolate oranges to the checkout counter,” he told a packed room.

“Freedom for chocolate oranges is what I say.”

Appealing for financial regulations reform, Mr Rees-Mogg argued that “the problem we have at the moment is we regulate the honest and the crooks get away with it”.

He attacked pensions funds for the fallout from the Chancellor’s mini-budget, accusing them of speculating on “extraordinary derivatives”.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement left some pension funds on the brink of collapse and sparked wider market turmoil, sending the pound plummeting and interest rates soaring.

The Chancellor and Ms Truss have since U-turned on the most controversial measure, abolishing the 45% rate for the highest earners.

Asked how confident he is that the Government can restore its credibility among financial markets and the electorate, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Oh it’s easy.

“Financial markets take their views on a daily basis.

“Financial markets aren’t the single Leviathan that people seem to think, they are trading decisions made by millions of actors on a daily basis.

“And in some way or another the euro’s managed to reassure investors.

“I wouldn’t believe it for too long.”

Arguing that the Government must make the case for its low-tax agenda, he lamented that “cutting taxes is not as easy as one might like it to be because the headline is that you’re increasing inequality”.

Mr Rees-Mogg also suggested regulations on nuclear power generation should be relaxed without risking nuclear safety.

He said he was not in favour of carbon tariffs, portraying it as a policy favoured by environmental activists who want people to live in “caves”.

“There is no prospect for this country having a system of energy that makes people cold and poor,” he said.

“That’s the sort of Green Party view of net zero, that we’re all sort of miserable … and dwell in caves.

“I’m no cave-dweller”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to 6% as rates continue to rise (Victoria Jones/PA)
Average two-year fixed-rate mortgage edges close to 6%
Directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell at Balbirnie House Hotel.
Why Balbirnie House Hotel was named world's best wedding hotel for the third time
Greggs has raised prices on its sausage rolls and other baked goods for the third time this year (Greggs/ PA)
Greggs ups its prices for third time this year
The typical bill for a detached house under the price freeze will be £3,330, £2,650 for a semi-detached property and £1,750 for a purpose-built flat, according to Government figures (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss apologises for not being ‘more specific’ over energy price guarantee
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss battles to maintain Cabinet discipline amid U-turns and confusion
Liz Truss said she still wants a top rate tax cut (Jacob King/PA)
Truss still wants to bring top rate of income tax down despite U-turn
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt spoke out about the level of benefits (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss rules out sacking Mordaunt for speaking out over benefits rise
Several train companies and a major ticket retailer were unable to accept online card payments on Tuesday morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Technical glitches stop train passengers buying tickets
(Yui Mok/PA)
Pound hits two-week high as Chancellor ‘brings forward debt plan and forecast’
There are five gas pipelines which connect Britain to Norwegian oil fields (Yui Mok/PA)
Ministers exploring long-term gas deals with Norway and others, PM says

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
The A90 south of Brechin. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth

Editor's Picks