Cleverly: UK and France will have blazing rows but also work together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Cleverly: UK and France will have blazing rows but also work together

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 4.48pm
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the international community pulled together after the invasion of Ukraine (Jacob King/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the international community pulled together after the invasion of Ukraine (Jacob King/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has predicted that Britain and France will both have “blazing rows” and “work very collaboratively” as he vowed the Government will approach the European Political Community with an open mind.

Liz Truss is set to attend a meeting of the group – French President Emmanuel Macron’s scheme to bring together EU nations and countries outside the bloc.

The Prime Minister caused controversy during her Tory leadership campaign by failing to say whether the ally was “friend or foe”.

Mr Cleverly declined to call Mr Macron a “friend” when asked to choose but said he had a “lovely chat” with the French President on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.

The Foreign Secretary told a Tory conference fringe event hosted by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank: “We had a very friendly chat, I said to him that the comments that he made about Her late Majesty were pitch perfect.”

Elaborating on the cross-Channel relationship, he said there is a “degree of sibling rivalry”.

“I think our proximity sometimes generates friction but ultimately what we’ve seen on plenty of occasions, not just because of Ukraine, that despite perhaps our unique ability to rub each other up the wrong way at times, that actually we do have a real ability to pull together and work very collaboratively when needs be.

“I have no doubt that we will find ways of working brilliantly closely with France, and I have no doubt we’ll find ways of having blazing rows with France, because that’s what the Brits and the French do, it’s our thing.”

Asked about Mr Macron’s European club, Mr Cleverly said he agreed with “recognising there is more to Europe than the EU”.

“I think having European countries finding ways to work together, whether on mutual security, economic security etc, etc, that’s certainly something we’ll go into with open eyes.

“We want to find ways of working well with our neighbours and partners and friends in Europe, and we’re willing to explore what this can do and how it can add value to our relationships.”

Ms Truss’s move to attend the meeting in Prague, which comes after days of weighing up whether to go, will raise eyebrows given her explicit scepticism about the project only a few months ago as Mr Cleverly’s predecessor at the Foreign Office.

Liz Truss visit to US for the United Nations General Assembly
Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the UN (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Cleverly said it had struck him how much the international community has pulled together since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the Russian president has failed in his aim to fracture the allies’ relations.

He said Russia’s veto on the United Nations Security Council is “problematic”, but that it still serves an “important function” as it “allows the world to see that they are isolated”.

Asked about negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Cleverly said: “We’ve been very clear about the things we think are key to the integrity of the UK: Northern Ireland must always be treated as an integral part of our country.”

He praised government colleague Steve Baker for apologising to the EU and Ireland for his former “ferocious” stance on Brexit negotiations.

“I think it was very honourable to try and take some of the heat out of the conversation,” he said.

“What Steve is implicitly saying is ‘let’s look forward and not backwards’, and I think that is a very, very sensible thing to say.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Aaron Chown/PA)
There is a ‘deal to be done’ on train strikes, says Transport Secretary
The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to 6% as rates continue to rise (Victoria Jones/PA)
Average two-year fixed-rate mortgage edges close to 6%
image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
The typical bill for a detached house under the price freeze will be £3,330, £2,650 for a semi-detached property and £1,750 for a purpose-built flat, according to Government figures (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss apologises for not being ‘more specific’ over energy price guarantee
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his keynote speech to party members at the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng: Mini-budget came in ‘high pressure’ period around Queen’s funeral
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at a Tory conference fringe event (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rees-Mogg calls for ‘freedom for chocolate oranges’ in red tape bonfire
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss says she ‘absolutely’ trusts Kwarteng after display of public unity
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss battles to maintain Cabinet discipline amid U-turns and confusion
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference ‘it doesn’t make sense’ not to uprate benefits in line with inflation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Benefit cuts don’t make sense if you want growth, says Iain Duncan Smith
There were 1,746 people delayed in hospitals across Scotland in August (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of delayed days in hospital increases by more than 20% in past year

Most Read

1
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
2
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser ‘put tracker on girlfriend’s car’ and attacked her with a saw
3
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
4
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
5
Dundee railway station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Severe weather: Full list of train cancellations between Arbroath, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow
6
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager
7
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
8
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
9
The A90 south of Brechin. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor crash on A90 south of Brechin
10
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show

More from The Courier

image shows caricatures of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss at the helm of a ship in choppy waters, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tries to seize control.
KEVIN PRINGLE: A Labour government at Westminster offers Scotland a safe harbour in this…
Arbroath Town Mission was due to take up the vaccination centre role. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is turmoil in Europe to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A national rent freeze could be introduced.
How will Scotland’s rent freeze work?
Singing, art and sport are among the activities on offer at the Royal National Mòd in Perth.
Top 10 things to do at this year's Royal National Mòd in Perth

Editor's Picks