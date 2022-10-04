Jo Johnson hits out at ‘disappointing’ Braverman comments on international students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jo Johnson hits out at ‘disappointing’ Braverman comments on international students

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 5.28pm
Jo Johnson called the Home Secretary’s comments ‘disappointing’ (Simon Cooper/PA)
Jo Johnson called the Home Secretary's comments 'disappointing' (Simon Cooper/PA)

The Home Secretary has sparked the latest row to hit the Tory party, after comments about international students prompted a rebuke from former universities minister Jo Johnson.

Suella Braverman appears to have international student numbers in her sights, as she used several media and Conservative Party conference appearances to suggest that the scale of foreign students coming to the UK to study was too high.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper over the weekend, the Home Secretary said: “We’ve also got a very high number of students coming into this country and we’ve got a really high number of dependents.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham
Home Secretary Suella Braverman doubled down on her comments at the party’s conference in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

“So students are coming on their student visa, but they’re bringing in family members who can piggyback onto their student visa.

“Those people are coming here, they’re not necessarily working or they’re working in low-skilled jobs, and they’re not contributing to growing our economy.”

She doubled down on the comments at the party’s conference in Birmingham, telling the Chopper’s Politics podcast that her “ultimate aspiration” would be to get net migration down into the tens of thousands while refusing to set a target for the next election.

She explained how she wanted to target student and work visas, and the dependents they can bring with them, adding: “I think we have too many students coming into this country who are propping up, frankly, substandard courses in inadequate institutions.”

The comments drew the ire of Lord Johnson, a peer and the brother of the former prime minister, who called the remarks “disappointing”.

He warned that they “bode ill for her period as Home Secretary if this is going to be her approach to, frankly, one of the most promising export industries that the UK has”.

“Our higher education sector is one of very few globally competitive industries that we have as a country,” he told Times Radio.

“If we want to be a science superpower, which is one of the Government’s objectives, you can kiss goodbye to that completely if we don’t have international students.”

He also hit out at comments by education minister Andrea Jenkyns about so-called “Harry Potter degrees”.

The minister for skills, further and higher education told a fringe event at the conference that a “skilled modern economy” required technical skills as much as it needed graduates, and criticised the “current system” for favouring degrees in “Harry Potter studies”.

“It’s a bit of an old cliche. It used to be that ‘Mickey Mouse studies’ was the favourite sort of target for attack and now it’s become Harry Potter studies. The reality is, these courses are few and far between relative to the numbers of really valuable courses that our higher education system is providing,” Mr Johnson said.

“Our universities are a really great national asset for the UK and this relentless uni-bashing is a bit wearisome, so I would urge ministers to go easy on the sort of relentless negativity about a sector which is really one of our great strengths as a country.”

