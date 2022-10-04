Truss: Not everyone will be in favour, but my plans will create a ‘new Britain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss: Not everyone will be in favour, but my plans will create a ‘new Britain’

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 10.02pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022.
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022.

Liz Truss will acknowledge her plans to reshape the country will cause “disruption” but she insists there can be no more “drift and delay” in the effort to boost economic growth.

In her first Tory conference speech as leader, she will defend her “new approach” which will “unleash the full potential of our great country”.

But the Prime Minister will face a tough task restoring Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She will tell activists in Birmingham she hopes to create a “new Britain for a new era”, with an unashamedly pro-growth agenda – even though not everyone will be in favour of her methods.

Ms Truss will say: “For too long, our economy has not grown as strongly as it should have done.

“For too long, the political debate has been dominated by how we distribute a limited economic pie. Instead, we need to grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice.

“That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle. That is what our plan is about: getting our economy growing and rebuilding Britain through reform.”

Elements of Ms Truss’ plan were set out in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, a statement which led to market turbulence and an eventual U-turn over the plan to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for top earners.

But she will double down on her gamble in search of economic growth, arguing that it is the best route out of the current storm.

“The scale of the challenge is immense,” she will say.

“War in Europe for the first time in a generation. A more uncertain world in the aftermath of Covid. And a global economic crisis.

“That is why in Britain we need to do things differently.

“Whenever there is change, there is disruption. Not everyone will be in favour.

“But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future. That is what we have a clear plan to deliver.”

Alongside measures to boost growth, the Prime Minister will insist she will keep an iron grip on the nation’s finances, with a leaner state offering value for taxpayers’ money.

She will say: “This is a great country. But I know that we can do better and we must do better.

“We have huge talent across the country. We’re not making enough of it. To deliver this, we need to get Britain moving. We cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss will say the ‘disruption’ from her plans to revive the country’s economy will be worth it as she battles to save her premiership after just a month in the job (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss puts faith in growth plan to quell Tory opposition and save premiership
The Child Poverty Action Group praised the Scottish Child Payment (Jane Barlow/PA)
Boost child payment in line with inflation, campaigners tell ministers
Ex-US president Donald Trump (PA)
Trump says Truss’s tax-cutting agenda ‘might be right’ for her
Home Secretary Suella Braverman gives a thumbs-up after her speech (Jacob King/PA)
Braverman says UK should leave European Convention on Human Rights
Steve Baker said he wanted to see the normalisation of politics in Northern Ireland (Jacob King/PA)
Fear of Sinn Fein obstacle to normalisation of NI politics – Baker
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Government ‘totally misguided in attacks on rights of slavery victims’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng speaking at a Conservative Party conference fringe event (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng promotes ‘compassionate conservatism’ amid benefits row
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Jacob King/PA)
Police need to stop pandering to identity politics – Suella Braverman
The new laws will impose a blanket ban on anyone deemed entering the UK illegally from seeking refuge (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Channel migrants face ban on claiming asylum in UK
The Health Secretary made a statement in Holyrood on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf announces NHS winter plan including funding for 1,000 staff

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

Mulgrew and Fletcher face an injury sweat (Image: SNS / DCT)
Dundee United fitness sweat as Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher deemed 'touch and go'…
Connor Scully (No 4) scores a superb overhead kick to put Cove Rangers 3-1 up against Dundee. (Image: SNS)
4 talking points from Dundee's defeat at Cove Rangers as two Connor Scully stunners…
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022.
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas

Editor's Picks