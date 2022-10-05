How have the papers reacted to the turmoil in the Tory party?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How have the papers reacted to the turmoil in the Tory party?

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 6.46am
Liz Truss is set to face the toughest task of her short premiership as she makes her first Tory conference speech as leader (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss is set to face the toughest task of her short premiership as she makes her first Tory conference speech as leader (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liz Truss is set to face the toughest task of her short premiership as she makes her first Tory conference speech as leader.

The Prime Minister will seek to restore Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the nation’s papers have to say on the turbulence facing Ms Truss and her party.

The Daily Telegraph laments the impact that factional divides are having on the Conservative party, with associate editor Gordon Rayner questioning if the Tories have “now become ungovernable?”

He writes: “After 12 years in power, the party is so riven with factional divides, so full of disgruntled big beasts and so ill-disciplined that Ms Truss faces very real uncertainty about whether she can get any of her key policies through the House of Commons.

“The problem for Ms Truss, as with (Boris) Johnson and (Theresa) May, is that she has been thrown straight into the job of Prime Minister at a time when the party has started to take power for granted.

“In contrast, David Cameron had been leader in opposition for five years by the time he entered No 10, meaning he’d had time to mould the parliamentary party and went into government leading a party hungry for power and easily disciplined.”

In a leading article, The Times calls on Ms Truss to learn from the “chaos” of her early premiership.

“To restore her authority in the party and the country, she will need to acknowledge more fully than she has yet been prepared to do, that serious mistakes have been made,” the paper states.

“There are more than two years of this parliament left to run, which means she still has time to change perceptions. But to do that she needs to signal today that she understands that the single most important challenge facing her government now is to win back the confidence of voters and investors that the Conservative Party can be trusted with the stewardship of the economy.”

However, the Daily Mail places the blame for the party’s current turmoil squarely on the “rebellious MPs… already plotting to topple” the Prime Minister.

The paper says in an editorial: “This must stop. A paralysed Government benefits only Labour.

“Miss Truss understands perfectly that Britain’s prosperity depends on urgently jump-starting our lethargic economy.

“We wish her well today. We’d like nothing more than to hear a rousing, visionary speech that reimposes her authority, silences dissenters, and starts a new chapter for her premiership – and the country.”

The Daily Express is similarly in Ms Truss’s corner, as it calls on Tory MPs, voters and the wider public to get behind the PM’s “plan for Britain’s renewal”.

The paper comments: “Her vision of a much more prosperous United Kingdom is one that we can all get behind.

“It is extraordinary and regrettable that the first conference of Ms Truss’s premiership has been marred by talk of divisions and plotting.

“The country desperately needs the type of growth that she wants to deliver – and that requires political stability and clear leadership; every MP and minister has a role to play in restoring confidence in our economy and the UK’s future.

“Voters want their elected leaders to put the national interest first. Today, they should back Ms Truss’s plan for Britain’s renewal and cheer her on.”

