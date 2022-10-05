NHS workers can expect ‘significantly improved’ pay offer, vows Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS workers can expect ‘significantly improved’ pay offer, vows Yousaf

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 9.16am
Humza Yousaf said he will bring forward an improved pay offer for NHS staff (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf said he will bring forward an improved pay offer for NHS staff (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Health Secretary has said he will make a “significantly improved” pay offer for NHS workers when he next meets trade unions.

Humza Yousaf said he will do everything in his power to prevent industrial action after the 5% pay increase offered by the Scottish Government was rejected.

Unison began balloting more than 50,000 health workers on strike action on Monday, recommending that members vote for walkouts, while the Royal College of Midwives in Scotland opened its ballot last month.

The Royal College of Nursing will begin balloting its members in Scotland on Thursday, while Unite is also due to ask its members if they are prepared to take strike action.

Mr Yousaf said he will be talking to trade unions and hopes that strike action can be avoided.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “We will be recommencing negotiations with the Agenda for Change trade unions, including those that represent the nursing staff.

“The Government came forward with a 5% pay deal which was a record high pay deal, I understand why trade unions are asking for a pay deal that is closer to inflation – because of the UK Government’s economic mismanagement inflation is through the roof.

“But equally I have to present an improved offer, I accept that, but one that is within the financial envelope, that I don’t have to take money away from cancer services or mental health services.

“I will be doing everything in my power to prevent industrial action from taking place, which includes in our next meeting with trade unions coming forward with a significantly improved pay offer for them.”

Last month, strikes by council workers were suspended after unions received a new pay offer from local authority leaders.

The offer, providing £1,900 extra for staff earning less than £39,000 per year, came after strike action by waste workers saw piles of rubbish build up in city centres.

Asked whether a deal close to 10% could be offered to nurses, Mr Yousaf told the programme: “I think it’s fair to look at what we’ve offered other sectors, including local government, and say is that roughly where you want to get to or a similar package for other public sector workers.

“I’m not going to negotiate through the airwaves here with you but I have said to the trade unions in my conversations with them already – although I’m disappointed that their members have rejected – I accept fully that they have a mandate from their members to reject that offer and therefore they can expect a significantly improved offer when we next sit round the table, planned for next week.”

