Scots urged to speak out about social security in a bid to stop benefits stigma

Scots are being urged to talk about benefits to their friends and family – with social security minister Ben Macpherson saying such conversations could help reduce the stigma associate with claiming help.

Mr Macpherson added that talking to friends and relations could also encourage others to apply for financial aid – potentially helping them in the midst of the current cost-of-living crisis.

Devolution means there are now 12 benefits administered by Social Security Scotland – of which seven are only available north of the border – and the minister said word of mouth would help “raise awareness” of the help that can be provided.

Speaking ahead of a visit to a Citizens Advice Bureau as part of Challenge Poverty Week Mr Macpherson said: “The current cost-of-living crisis shows that any of us could need this support at some point in our lives.”

Minister Ben Macpherson urged people to speak out about social security (Lesley Martin/PA)

He stated: “We are urging as many people as possible to talk to family, friends and other people they know to encourage them to apply for benefits they may be entitled to.

“We want people to get any support that they are eligible for.

“We know that word of mouth helps to raise awareness of Social Security Scotland’s payments, and those provided by the UK Government which may be needed to access Scottish benefits.

“We also want anyone who thinks they might be eligible for payments to check what’s available to them.

“While several of our payments are designed for people on low incomes there are also others which provide support to disabled people, young people starting their careers after a period of unemployment, and carers including young carers.”

We're celebrating four years of #DoingThingsDifferently In the last four years, we've introduced 12 benefits to the people in Scotland who need them most and will soon support 1.8 million people. Hear from some of our clients and colleagues 🔽 pic.twitter.com/bT3S5FBhtV — Social Security Scotland (@SocSecScot) September 29, 2022

Benjamin Napier, the chief executive of Citizens Advice Edinburgh, said he encouraged everyone to check they are receiving the support they are entitled to.

He added: “Every year, millions of pounds of welfare entitlement go unclaimed. At a time of increasing costs and pressures on household budgets, we strongly encourage people to get in touch with their local Citizens Advice Bureau or use our online tools like www.moneymap.scot to see if they could be receiving more money.

“Last year the CAB network across Scotland helped over 174,000 people and 2.4 million people checked our online advice pages.”

He continued: “Advice from CABs is free, impartial and confidential. We never charge people for advice and are for everyone regardless of background or circumstance.

“Social Security Scotland have 12 new benefits and we want to make sure everyone knows their rights of access to them.”