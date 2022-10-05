Scots urged to speak out about social security in a bid to stop benefits stigma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots urged to speak out about social security in a bid to stop benefits stigma

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 10.32am
Scots are being urged to speak about benefits, in a bid to boost the numbers claiming the help they are entitled to (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Scots are being urged to talk about benefits to their friends and family – with social security minister Ben Macpherson saying such conversations could help reduce the stigma associate with claiming help.

Mr Macpherson added that talking to friends and relations could also encourage others to apply for financial aid – potentially helping them in the midst of the current cost-of-living crisis.

Devolution means there are now 12 benefits administered by Social Security Scotland – of which seven are only available north of the border – and the minister said word of mouth would help “raise awareness” of the help that can be provided.

Speaking ahead of a visit to a Citizens Advice Bureau as part of Challenge Poverty Week Mr Macpherson said: “The current cost-of-living crisis shows that any of us could need this support at some point in our lives.”

Minister Ben Macpherson urged people to speak out about social security (Lesley Martin/PA)

He stated: “We are urging as many people as possible to talk to family, friends and other people they know to encourage them to apply for benefits they may be entitled to.

“We want people to get any support that they are eligible for.

“We know that word of mouth helps to raise awareness of Social Security Scotland’s payments, and those provided by the UK Government which may be needed to access Scottish benefits.

“We also want anyone who thinks they might be eligible for payments to check what’s available to them.

“While several of our payments are designed for people on low incomes there are also others which provide support to disabled people, young people starting their careers after a period of unemployment, and carers including young carers.”

Benjamin Napier, the chief executive of Citizens Advice Edinburgh, said he encouraged everyone to check they are receiving the support they are entitled to.

He added: “Every year, millions of pounds of welfare entitlement go unclaimed. At a time of increasing costs and pressures on household budgets, we strongly encourage people to get in touch with their local Citizens Advice Bureau or use our online tools like www.moneymap.scot to see if they could be receiving more money.

“Last year the CAB network across Scotland helped over 174,000 people and 2.4 million people checked our online advice pages.”

He continued: “Advice from CABs is free, impartial and confidential. We never charge people for advice and are for everyone regardless of background or circumstance.

“Social Security Scotland have 12 new benefits and we want to make sure everyone knows their rights of access to them.”

