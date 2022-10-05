Truss heckled as she delivers first conference speech as Tory leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Truss heckled as she delivers first conference speech as Tory leader

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 11.34am Updated: October 5 2022, 12.38pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Liz Truss’s first conference speech as Tory leader was interrupted by heckling as she battled to unite her party.

She promised to steer the country through the “tempest” and “get Britain moving”.

Protesters holding a flag which read “who voted for this?” were ejected from the hall after disrupting the speech.

The Prime Minister has endured a bruising conference after just a month in the job, with a U-turn over a totemic tax policy and dissent within her Cabinet, and heckling during her speech illustrated the level of discontent.

She sought to rally Conservative activists behind her vision of a Government wholly committed to boosting economic growth.

She told the audience in Birmingham the country was in a “new era” under the King, following the death of the Queen.

Ms Truss said: “These are stormy days.

“Together, we have mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the rock on which modern Britain was built.

A demonstration during Prime Minister Liz Truss's speech during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham
A demonstration during Prime Minister Liz Truss’s speech during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We’re now in a new era under King Charles III.

“We’re dealing with the global economic crisis caused by Covid and by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s appalling war in Ukraine.

“In these tough times, we need to step up.

“I’m determined to get Britain moving, to get us through the tempest and put us on a stronger footing as a nation.”

Shortly ahead of her speech, YouGov released polling suggesting Ms Truss is already more unpopular than Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn ever were.

Opinion poll tracker
(PA Graphics)

Just 14% of the public now say they have a favourable impression of the Prime Minister, compared with 26% who said so between September 21-22 .

Nearly three-quarters (73%) now see the Prime Minister in an unfavourable light, including more than half (55%) who see her very unfavourably.

That gives her a net favourability rating of minus 59, depths not plumbed by Mr Johnson, who hit minus 53 in July, or Mr Corbyn, who fell to minus 55 in June 2019.

YouGov surveyed 1,751 British adults on October 1-2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

A high street (PA)
Shopper footfall recovery slows as households face ‘severe economic situation’
Cost-of-living concerns could drive some pension savers into scammers’ clutches, research from the FCA suggests (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Pension savers may be vulnerable to scammers as living costs bite, FCA warns
Households had lent or donated £206 to friends or family on average, according to Comparethemarket (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
27% of households who are worried about their bills ‘helping others financially’
Nurses are to start voting on whether to strike over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nurses start voting on strikes over pay
Households will lose more from opaque and stealthy freezes over the next three years than they will gain from headline tax cuts on average, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Joe Giddens/PA)
£2 taken from households in ‘stealthy’ freezes for every £1 in tax cuts –…
Cutting through pipes can be highly dangerous (Nick Ansell/PA)
Tampering with energy meters ‘can create ticking time bomb’
BP and Shell were among the day’s biggest winners on the FTSE 100 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Oil majors save FTSE from heavier losses after Opec moves to slash production
The group said the decision was based on the ‘uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks’ (Lisa Leutner/AP)
Opec+ makes big oil cut to boost prices
Ross Lemon, owner of The Gaming Van. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
From Fortnite to FIFA: Scotland's first gaming van created by Broughty Ferry dad
The pound has wiped out its gains from earlier in the day, falling in value against the US dollar following the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Pound weakens and government borrowing costs rise again after Truss speech

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
6
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn't get a fightback at Kilmarnock
Longhaugh Road is closed due to a burst water main. Image Gareth Jennings.
Emergency overnight repairs at busy Dundee street as burst water main leaving huge crack…
The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…

Editor's Picks