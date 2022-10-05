Truss pledges to ‘stand with Ukrainian friends however long it takes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss pledges to ‘stand with Ukrainian friends however long it takes’

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 1.18pm
Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured vehicle as they drive between Izium and Lyman in Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)
Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured vehicle as they drive between Izium and Lyman in Ukraine (Francisco Seco/AP)

Liz Truss underlined Britain’s support for Ukraine in the war against Vladimir Putin’s Russia, telling her party “we will stand with our Ukrainian friends however long it takes”.

The Prime Minister pointed to the West’s failure to face down the Russian president, saying: “We did not stand up to Russia early enough. We will make sure this never happens again.”

Turning to defence and security during her speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, she said: “One of the reasons we’re facing this global crisis is because collectively the West did not do enough.

Prime Minister Liz Truss
Liz Truss said the people of Ukraine were fighting ‘for all our security’ (Jacob King/PA)

“We became complacent, we didn’t spend enough on defence. We became too dependent on authoritarian regimes for cheap goods and cheap energy.”

To applause, she added: “We did not stand up to Russia early enough. We will make sure this never happens again.”

Ms Truss told members: “We’re increasing defence spending to 3% of GDP by the end of the decade.”

She added: “This will ensure that our armed forces are ready to tackle new and emerging threats. We are working with our friends and allies to support Ukraine in the face of Putin’s brutal war.

“The brave Ukrainian people aren’t just fighting for their security but for all our security – this is a fight for freedom and democracy around the world.

“Putin’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory is just the latest act in his campaign to subvert democracy and violate international law.

“We should not give in to those who want a deal which trades away Ukrainian land. They are proposing to pay in Ukrainian lives for the illusion of peace. We will stand with our Ukrainian friends however long it takes.

“Ukraine can win, Ukraine must win and Ukraine will win.”

