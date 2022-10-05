Questions over plan for police to attend all home burglaries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Questions over plan for police to attend all home burglaries

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 1.50pm Updated: October 5 2022, 4.56pm
A police pledge to attend all home burglaries has prompted warnings that it could pile pressure on officers and risks becoming another ‘box-ticking exercise’ unless ‘proper resources’ are provided. (Steve Parsons/PA)
A police pledge to attend all home burglaries has prompted warnings that it could pile pressure on officers and risks becoming another ‘box-ticking exercise’ unless ‘proper resources’ are provided. (Steve Parsons/PA)

A police pledge to attend all home burglaries has prompted warnings that it could pile pressure on officers and risks becoming another “box-ticking exercise” unless “proper resources” are provided.

Police chiefs in England and Wales have promised forces will attend all residential thefts in a new set of standards they hope will result in more crimes being solved and more criminals prosecuted.

But some have questioned how the plan will work, warning that without proper resources it could put additional pressure on already stretched officers.

Ken Marsh, chairman of staff association the Metropolitan Police Federation, said the plan is “fundamentally a good idea” but called for clarity on how it will be resourced.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s a horrendous crime that leaves horrible effects on people and they should feel that it’s been treated correctly.

“It will put pressure on my colleagues because we’ve not yet seen how this is going to be played out in terms of the requirement and how many and how we go about it, but we’re not opposed to it all.”

Officers need the “correct equipment”, like tablets and mobiles, which would make it “far easier” to complete a crime report while attending the scene, he said as he issued a plea for forces to “modernise” to make police work more efficient, adding that there is still “far too much bureaucracy and paperwork that just isn’t necessary”.

Chariman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh.
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh has called for cuts to bureaucracy to make policing more efficient (Metropolitan Police Federation/PA)

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: “It is devastating for victims that the overwhelming majority of burglaries go unsolved.

“While this is a positive step, without proper resources from the Government this pledge risks being nothing more than a box-ticking exercise.”

Steve Hartshorn, national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said the decision “will help to reinforce public trust”, but warned: “With one in seven forces put into special measures, short-term funding, increasing demands and low officer numbers per head of the population, it continues to be a ‘do more with less’ situation for police officers in England and Wales.”

“It is time that we find out exactly what people want and expect from their police service, rather than successive governments second-guessing,” he added.

Chief constables will work to get the plan introduced “as soon as practically possible”, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said.

While some forces already have a policy in place to go to all home burglaries, others attend only where victims are vulnerable or elderly, or there are evidential lines of inquiry to be followed up.

Under the latest plan, forces will prioritise attendance where people’s homes have been burgled, rather than outbuildings and garden sheds.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 12, 2021
NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said the move should see more burglaries solved and more offenders prosecuted (Leon Neal/PA)

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: “Wherever you live in England and Wales you can be confident the police will attend if you experience the invasion of a home burglary. This should see more burglaries solved and more offenders prosecuted.”

It is hoped that the national recruitment drive to replace the 20,000 officers axed during previous austerity measures will cover some of the extra staffing required to attend every burglary.

Police leaders are also pushing the Government to boost health and social care provision so that officers have to deal with fewer non-crime related calls.

Mr Hewitt added in a blog published on Wednesday: “A National Audit Office report in 2018 showed that 64 per cent of emergency calls to the police were not about crime.

“Some are entirely legitimate police activity, but a substantial proportion see police stepping in to health and social work because of an absence of other services.

“We have been discussing this for years and there has been no meaningful change – there needs to be for us to improve crime rates.”

He also called for changes to crime recording processes to make them less time-consuming.

The national decision comes after new Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said last week that officers will go to every reported burglary in London because the crime is “too serious an intrusion” for officers not to attend.

Police will prioritise cases where people's homes have been burgled, rather than shed break-ins.
Police will prioritise cases where people’s homes have been burgled, rather than shed break-ins (Alamy/PA)

But the changes in policy are unlikely to be replicated in Scotland, where police respond based on the level of threat, risk and harm posed.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), however, said: “We investigate every burglary that is reported to us.”

Out of 148,764 residential burglaries recorded by police forces in England and Wales in 2021/22, just 3.5% (5,236) resulted in a charge or summons. Almost 72% of the investigations were closed with no suspect identified (106,632).

The latest number of reported burglaries is lower than in previous years, probably down to periods of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic when fewer crimes were committed.

A review by the College of Policing, which is responsible for setting policing standards, found that officers swiftly attending crime scenes can boost victim satisfaction and aid investigations as well as help prevent more offences, the NPCC said.

Public opinion and a report from police watchdog His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) on acquisitive crime were also taken into account before the decision was reached.

In her Conservative Party conference speech on Tuesday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman praised forces which are already promising to visit the scene of every burglary, telling delegates in Birmingham the “law-abiding majority expect every force to investigate every neighbourhood crime – and so do I”.

In a statement after the announcement she said she “wholeheartedly” welcomed the commitment, adding that getting back to common sense policing will “increase the public’s confidence in their local force” and send a clear message to criminals “that this is a high-risk crime which they won’t be getting away with”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney welcomed the return to talks (Brian Lawless/PA)
UK ‘seriously engaging’ in Northern Ireland Protocol talks, says Coveney
Stephen Kerr said the Education Secretary must focus on improving standards and attainment in schools (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Scottish Tories criticise latest report on education attainment
Morocco has been accused of unlawfully occupying Western Sahara, including towns such as Dakhla (Alamy/PA)
UK-Morocco trade deal did not get consent of Western Sahara people, court told
The former Bishop of Liverpool set out 25 points of learning as part of his report on the experiences of the Hillsborough families (Peter Byrne/PA)
Review into pathology at original Hillsborough inquests announced
The Finance and Public Administration Committee sent the letter on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Committee urges Swinney to publish budget on December 15
The pound has wiped out its gains from earlier in the day, falling in value against the US dollar following the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
Pound weakens and government borrowing costs rise again after Truss speech
Prime Minister Liz Truss after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss: After a torrid Tory conference, what next for the Prime Minister?
The hospitality industry has been struggling amid the cost of living crisis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Hospitality industry in worse place now than during pandemic, MSPs warned
Prime Minister Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O’Leary after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Coup’, chaos and conflict: What we have learned from the Tory conference
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) and deputy leader Angela Rayner (2nd right) applauding at the end of the Labour party conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour hold on to strongest poll lead for more than two decades

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
A police pledge to attend all home burglaries has prompted warnings that it could pile pressure on officers and risks becoming another ‘box-ticking exercise’ unless ‘proper resources’ are provided. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…

Editor's Picks