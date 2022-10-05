Housebuilding increases but completions remain below pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Housebuilding increases but completions remain below pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 1.56pm Updated: October 5 2022, 4.57pm
Figures show the number of new homes built in Scotland has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels (PA)
Figures show the number of new homes built in Scotland has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels (PA)

The number of new homes being built in Scotland has failed to return to pre-Covid levels, new figures show.

Housebuilding slumped across the country during the pandemic, with 14,867 new properties completed in 2020-21.

New figures from the Scottish Government show completions were up by almost 40% on that total, to 20,767, in 2021-22.

  • 2019-20 - 22,124
  • 2020-21 - 14,867
  • 2021-22 - 20,767

But the number of properties that were built was still lower than the 22,124 constructed in 2019-20 – which was the highest for more than a decade.

Homes for Scotland, which represents the housebuilding industry, said the figures show “how far behind we still are”.

HFS chief executive Jane Wood, however, also highlighted the “resilience” of the sector, after completions fell below 15,000 in 2020-21.

The latest figures show 14,211 private sector homes were built in Scotland in 2021-22, with this up from 11,054 the previous year but down on the 16,452 recorded in 2019-20.

There were 3,853 housing association properties built last year, up from 2,364 in 2020-21 but below the total of 4,204 from 2019-20.

The number of new council homes that were built was however higher than the previous two years – with local authorities completing 2,705 homes in 2021-22, compared to 1,449 in 2020-21 and 1,468 in 2019-20.

Speaking about the data as a whole, Ms Wood said: “After the challenges presented by the pandemic, these figures demonstrate the resilience of the home building sector after completion levels dropped below 15,000 in 2020-21.

“However, they also show how far behind we still are.”

The HFS chief executive complained about the “frustrating” time lag in reporting, adding this came at a time “when we continue to face major obstacles to achieving sustained growth, not least of which include planning, material and labour shortages as well as increased costs”.

Ms Wood insisted: “Up-to-date statistics are essential to supporting effective, evidence-based policy decision-making, which is why we have committed to working with the Scottish Government to identify and address the data gaps that exist.

“Such collaboration between the public and private sectors and government at national and local levels is vital to delivering the homes that Scotland’s people need.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The affordable housing sector continues to show signs of recovery, with completions having risen by 17% compared to the previous year to June 2021.

“However, we are aware that global issues around supply of materials and skilled labour, with the associated rises in cost, are affecting the pace at which houses are delivered.

“We continue to work closely with our partners to ensure projects can be progressed as quickly as possible and work with local authorities to deliver priorities identified in their local housing strategies, across all tenures.”

The spokesperson added: “We are proud to have now delivered 112,993 affordable homes since 2007. We are committed to delivering on our target of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, with at least 70% of these available for social rent, making full use of the £3.6 billion five-year funding already secured to support the delivery of social and affordable housing across Scotland.”

