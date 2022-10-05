‘Coup’, chaos and conflict: What we have learned from the Tory conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Coup’, chaos and conflict: What we have learned from the Tory conference

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 2.04pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O’Leary after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O’Leary after delivering her keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liz Truss went into her first Conservative Party conference as Prime Minister hoping for a faction-uniting celebration of her tax-cutting agenda.

But it was not the jamboree she had hoped for, with Cabinet members breaking rank, publicly criticising each other and accusing Tory colleagues of staging a “coup”.

Here is a look at what we have learned during the conference in Birmingham.

– On disruption, the end is not nigh

Inflation soaring, the pound plummeting and chaos in the mortgage market, but the Prime Minister signalled this might not be the end of it.

She used her set-piece conference speech to acknowledge her plans to reshape the economy to boost growth would cause “disruption”.

“I’m determined to get Britain moving, to get us through the tempest and put us on a stronger footing as a nation,” she said.

– The Prime Minister’s mood appeared undimmed despite protest and low morale

Smiling and winning applause from the party faithful, Ms Truss seemed confident and assured, despite the turmoil of preceding days.

Even Greenpeace activists interrupting her speech to protest against fracking could not dim her mood, as she demanded: “Let’s get them removed.”

Applause seemed stilted for Kwasi Kwarteng, who the Prime Minister termed her “dynamic new Chancellor”, as he battles to stay in the Treasury after his tax policy U-turn.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

And rail strikes did not help, prompting many of the Tory membership – already in depleted mood – to leave early to avoid a coach ride out of Birmingham.

The International Convention Centre was not packed with the crowds typically seen ahead of a leader’s speech, although the smaller-than-normal auditorium saw applause and standing ovations.

Cabinet ministers sat together in the front row to signal solidarity with their embattled leader.

– Rebels fight for benefits rise on back of U-turn

Just hours before his own speech on Monday, Mr Kwarteng scrapped the planned axing of the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

The move was designed to ward off a revolt of Tory MPs uneasy about the financial chaos caused by the unfunded tax cut that they feared was politically toxic.

But rather than pacify the critics, they now feel emboldened to force further concessions and are rallying to prevent benefits claimants being delivered real-terms cuts.

– ‘Coups’, confusion and unruliness reign

Cabinet discipline went up in smoke mid-conference, with ministers openly floating their own policies against the Government position.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman received a rebuke from Downing Street after she backed leaving the European Convention on Human Rights against official policy.

This followed her winning the support of Cabinet allies for criticising the tax U-turn and accusing Michael Gove and other critics of Ms Truss of staging a “coup” to force the climbdown.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch publicly told Ms Braverman not to use such “inflammatory” language.

PA infographic showing opinion poll tracker
(PA Graphics)

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt supported increasing benefits in line with inflation, despite a far lower boost being considered by ministers.

Rather than seeing support consolidated, the Prime Minister now faces a battle to get her own top team back in line.

– Talk of regime change amid polling slump

Tory critics are warning that Ms Truss could be overthrown unless she improves her popularity, which has been tanking ever since the tax-cutting mini-budget.

A seven-day average puts Labour on 50% and the Tories on 24%.

Grant Shapps, a former Cabinet minister renowned for his reading of the Tory mood, has warned that MPs will not “sit on their hands” in ousting her without improvement.

One survey suggested Ms Truss is already less popular with the public than Boris Johnson was before his scandal-triggered resignation and Jeremy Corbyn ahead of his crushing electoral defeat.

– Moving on up, moving on out?

Ms Truss personally chose Moving On Up by M People as her walk-on music from a range of options, Downing Street said, with it chiming with her new slogan “getting Britain moving”.

But the band’s founder Mike Pickering told the PA news agency the group was “livid” about her use of the song.

The Government was reminded of the song’s opening verse, which states: “You’ve done me wrong, your time is up.

“Move right out of here, baby, go on pack your bags”.

