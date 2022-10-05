Pound weakens and government borrowing costs rise again after Truss speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pound weakens and government borrowing costs rise again after Truss speech

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 2.56pm
The pound has wiped out its gains from earlier in the day, falling in value against the US dollar following the Prime Minister's speech at the Conservative Party conference (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
The pound has wiped out its gains from earlier in the day, falling in value against the US dollar following the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)

The pound has wiped out its gains from earlier in the day, falling in value against the US dollar following the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference.

Sterling dipped by 1.4% to 1.1312 dollars shortly after Liz Truss told the conference that the Government was making “difficult but necessary” choices to stimulate economic growth.

The pound had hit a three-week high against the dollar in early session trading, taking it to around 1.147 dollars.

It followed a short-lived rebound on Tuesday after reports that the Chancellor could be bringing forward the highly anticipated fiscal plan and official economic forecast.

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

But concerns that the Government has taken on too much debt while ploughing ahead with sweeping tax cuts has continued to spook investors since the unveiling of last week’s mini-budget.

The Chancellor’s fiscal measures are expected to cost around £45 billion, with just £2 billion of that knocked off after the Government’s U-turn on scrapping the 45p tax rate for high earners.

Concerns over how that deficit will be funded has prompted the costs of government borrowing, known as gilt yields, to rise.

Ten-year gilt yields rose by nearly 4% on Wednesday afternoon after Ms Truss’s speech at the party conference.

Last week, the Bank of England stepped in to calm spiralling gilt yields and prevent some pension schemes – which were forced to sell off their gilts – from collapse.

But the temporary gilt-purchasing programme is expected to end in around a week, experts have noted, after which investors will be listening out for an update from the Bank of England as to whether it plans to extend its support.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “As Prime Minister Liz Truss took to the stage to try and shore up her support among her party and the country, the pound fell further back and government borrowing costs rose slightly.

“She may have hoped that her triple promise of growth would have calmed markets further but with nothing new to offer on the table, her words have not had the desired effect so far.

“The pound dipped below 1.14 dollars, hovering around 1.135 dollars, and 10-year gilt yields lifted a little to a whisker under 4%.

“The speech will do little to quell dissent over worries that public services will bear the brunt of the tax cuts plans.

“Ms Truss will still face an uphill struggle though to convince colleagues and voters that reductions in public spending, which will be necessary to fund tax cuts, won’t end up denting productivity over the longer term instead, especially if working families are made poorer.”

