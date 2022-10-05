UK-Morocco trade deal did not get consent of Western Sahara people, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK-Morocco trade deal did not get consent of Western Sahara people, court told

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 5.30pm
Morocco has been accused of unlawfully occupying Western Sahara, including towns such as Dakhla (Alamy/PA)
Morocco has been accused of unlawfully occupying Western Sahara, including towns such as Dakhla (Alamy/PA)

A post-Brexit UK-Morocco trade agreement is being challenged in the High Court by campaigners who argue it was concluded without obtaining the consent of people from the disputed Western Sahara territory.

The Western Sahara Campaign UK (WSCUK), which supports self-determination for the Saharawi people of the north-west African territory, has brought legal action against the Department for International Trade and the Treasury over the UK-Morocco Association Agreement (UKMAA).

The group alleges Morocco is unlawfully occupying Western Sahara, and that controlling and trading in the territory’s resources without consent “lacks any legal basis and is akin to expropriation”.

The UKMAA, concluded in October 2019, mirrors and succeeded an European Union (EU) agreement with Morocco when it ceased to apply to the UK after Brexit.

Brought into effect via secondary legislation, it provides a “preferential rate of import duty to goods originating in Western Sahara subject to controls by customs authorities of Morocco”, the High Court was told.

WSCUK lawyers have previously claimed that extending the agreement to goods and resources from Western Sahara – “a non-self governing territory over which Morocco claims sovereignty” – would put the UK Government in breach of its obligations under international law.

The Government, which is opposing the WSCUK challenge at an expected three-day hearing in London, says the group’s arguments are “without merit” and should be dismissed.

Victoria Wakefield KC, representing WSCUK, told a hearing on Wednesday that “there was a need to obtain the consent of the people of Western Sahara”, adding: “I say that consent was not obtained.”

In written submissions, she said the UK Government was “misinterpreting and misapplying” regulations and “fell into error” when making them.

She said that “the proper interpretation of the UKMAA is that it applies only to goods lawfully in the control of Morocco” and that it “does not apply to goods originating from Western Sahara, until consent is obtained”.

“Non-self governing territories have rights, under both the UN Charter and customary international law, to determine for themselves how their resources are used and traded with third countries,” Ms Wakefield said, adding that the UKMAA “precludes Western Sahara from establishing its own, different, trading arrangements in respect of those products with the UK”.

She claimed that the UK “did not seek to obtain consent in respect of the UKMAA”, with the Government referring to a previous “manifestly inadequate” EU Commission consultation exercise.

“None of the huge number of Saharawi refugee population, which fled to refugee camps in Algeria and elsewhere following Morocco’s invasion were consulted,” Ms Wakefield said, adding that the commission “asked the wrong people the wrong questions”.

She said that EU courts had “repeatedly” held that the application of the EU-Morocco Association Agreement (EUMAA) to goods originating from Western Sahara is “unlawful”.

Ms Wakefield added that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had established that Morocco “has no right to sovereignty over Western Sahara and that the latter has the right to self-determination”.

“There is no basis under international law by which Morocco can control, and trade in, Western Sahara resources,” Ms Wakefield said.

“Doing so without consent, lacks any legal basis and is akin to expropriation.”

Sir James Eadie KC, representing the UK Government, said in written submissions that its decision to conclude a treaty in the terms of the UKMAA “cannot be challenged, directly or indirectly”.

“This is because decisions to enter into treaties are the exclusive prerogative of the Government,” he said, adding that the decisions in relation to the UKMAA had already been scrutinised through parliamentary procedures.

Sir James argued there was “no proper domestic law footing” for WSCUK’s international law arguments and that the group had not established the condition of “consent” was applicable in relation to the trade deal.

He said it was “tenable” for the UK to rely on and be “satisfied” with the EU Commission’s conclusion that “having consulted elected officials and representatives of civil society in Western Sahara, ‘a large majority is in favour’ of extending tariff preferences to products originating in Western Sahara”.

The barrister also said that “a decision of the Government to enter into a treaty is not reviewable by the courts” and was “non-justiciable”.

The hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice before Mrs Justice Cockerill continues, with a ruling expected at a later date.

