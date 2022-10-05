Photographer ejected from Tory conference criticises ‘manhandling’ by security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Photographer ejected from Tory conference criticises ‘manhandling’ by security

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 7.48pm
Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham (Aaron Chown/PA)
A photographer who was ejected from the Conservative Party conference despite having a press pass has criticised security for “manhandling” him.

Staff photojournalist at European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), Tolga Akmen, said he had taken photos of Liz Truss crossing the bridge to get to the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, before moving towards the hall where the Prime Minister was set to give her speech.

But video on social media shows Mr Akmen, 31, then being forcibly moved by two men while he states “I’m not being aggressive” and “I’m a member of the media”.

The photographer told the PA news agency afterwards: “There was no need for manhandling. We could have talked about it. I didn’t try to get in where I wasn’t allowed to.

“I don’t see anyone else being told off and I do not know why they picked on me.

“I happen to be someone who argued back, and they don’t (take) kindly to that. We should have access and are accredited media. I showed them my press card.

“I have never had anything like this happen in my life. Weird behaviour, really strange.”

Liz Truss with husband Hugh O’Leary after she delivered her keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Akmen said he showed his press pass to security and tried to enter via the closest entrance, but was refused access and was given no alternative points from which to enter.

Mr Akmen said he and colleagues then walked towards another entrance before he heard a security guard radioing his description, saying he had been acting “aggressively and needed to be stopped”.

That same guard, he claims, followed him then “singled him out” from the other journalists and “started pushing and dragging” him away with other security.

The award-winning photographer said he had been briefed by Conservative Party press officers regarding where media were allowed access during the conference in Birmingham.

A video showing him being taken away was posted on social media by podcast producer Dino Sofos.

In it, a man tells Mr Akmen he was being “aggressive”.

Mr Akmen responds: “I’m a member of the media. Can you stop this please? What are you doing? I didn’t do anything … I promise you, I didn’t do anything.”

A man can be heard saying: “I’d go with him now, otherwise the police will get involved, but go now and we’ll try and sort it out.”

Mr Akmen said after the footage was taken he was “thrown out” in the rain without his equipment and jacket, which was later recovered by security.

He said EPA had raised the matter with the Conservative Party.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “We are aware there was an incident earlier today where a photographer was removed by venue security staff.

“We believe there may have been a misunderstanding and have been in contact with the photographer.”

Mr Akmen confirmed Conservative Campaign Headquarters had been in touch to apologise, adding that he was waiting for a formal apology to be sent.

PA has contacted the International Convention Centre for comment.

