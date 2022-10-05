£2 taken from households in ‘stealthy’ freezes for every £1 in tax cuts – IFS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

£2 taken from households in ‘stealthy’ freezes for every £1 in tax cuts – IFS

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 12.02am
Households will lose more from opaque and stealthy freezes over the next three years than they will gain from headline tax cuts on average, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Joe Giddens/PA)
Households will lose more from opaque and stealthy freezes over the next three years than they will gain from headline tax cuts on average, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Joe Giddens/PA)

Households will lose more from “opaque and stealthy” freezes over the next three years than they will gain from headline tax cuts on average, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

By 2025–26, the freezes will take away £2 for every £1 given to households through the personal tax cuts, the IFS said.

The mini-budget’s high-profile cuts include the reductions in national insurance contributions (NICs) and the 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax.

But they come during a four-year freeze to income tax thresholds, and many other tax and benefit thresholds and values are also frozen indefinitely, the IFS said.

As a result of the four-year freeze to the personal allowance, by 2025–26 the number of income tax payers will rise to 35.4 million (66% of adults) – 1.4 million more than the current number (34.0 million, 63% of adults), according to the projections.

The four-year freeze to the higher-rate threshold also means that, by 2025–26, 7.7 million people will be paying higher-rate tax (14% of adults) – the highest rate on record – and 1.6 million more than the figure currently (6.1 million, 11% of adults), the IFS added.

And, following the U-turn on plans to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for higher earners, because the £150,000 threshold at which the rate starts to bite has been frozen since 2010, by 2025–26 there are projected to be around three times as many additional-rate income tax payers as there were when the rate was introduced (760,000 versus 240,000), the IFS said.

The research was contained in a pre-released chapter of the 2022 IFS Green Budget, produced in association with Citi and with funding from the Nuffield Foundation.

The IFS also said there are various aspects of the benefits system where freezes are biting.

For example, around half a million more families are projected to lose some or all of their child benefit entitlement by 2025–26 compared with now, taking the total to 2.5 million (31% of families with children), because the £50,000 threshold at which child benefit starts to be tapered away has been frozen since its introduction in 2013.

Tom Wernham, a research economist at IFS and an author of the report, said: “Of all the changes to taxes and benefits over the next three years, freezes to various tax and benefit thresholds and allowances are the most significant and least transparent.

“Freezes far more than outweigh headline policies such as the 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax, or the reversal of the health and social care levy, and they are set to drag millions more into the tax system and into higher rates of tax.

“Giving with one hand and taking with the other in this way is opaque and stealthy – and when inflation is volatile the impact can vary hugely from what the Government initially intended.

“For example, the unexpected bout of inflation we’re now facing means that the freeze to income tax thresholds is around four times as big a tax rise as expected when the policy was announced.”

The analysis focused on changes in benefits and taxes on personal incomes and did not incorporate recently announced cuts to corporation tax or stamp duty.

The IFS also only considered changes to the tax and benefits system set to still in place in 2025–26, and did not incorporate the energy price guarantee, one-off cost-of-living grants or the 5p cut in fuel duty.

Tom Waters, a senior research economist at the IFS and another author of the report, said: “Practically every part of the tax and benefit system contains allowances, amounts or thresholds that are frozen, often indefinitely.

“Some are farcical – the Christmas bonus, paid to pensioners and disability benefit recipients, has been frozen at £10 since 1977, in which time prices have more than quintupled.”

Alex Beer, welfare programme head at the Nuffield Foundation, said: “Frozen tax and benefit thresholds do not account for changes in the cost of living and as a result can fail to reflect household needs.

“One example is the benefit cap, where the threshold freeze dramatically increases the numbers of families subject to the cap and reduces the amount of real support the benefit system offers.

“Evidence shows that parents currently subject to the cap struggle to meet their children’s basic needs, and that it increases maternal mental ill-health and risks affecting children’s emotional and physical development.”

Tulip Siddiq, Labour’s shadow economic secretary to the Treasury, said: “The Tories’ failed trickle-down economics is hitting people’s pockets. Liz Truss must reverse her government’s disastrous budget now.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “This Government is committed to a high growth and low tax economy and helping people to keep more of their hard-earned money is a key priority, as seen by our commitments to cancel the rise in national insurance and reduce the basic rate of income tax.

“The income tax system is highly progressive. This year, the top 50% of income taxpayers are expected to pay around 92% of total income tax while the bottom 25% are expected to pay just 2%.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters founders Euan Spark and John Souttar can toast to a successful first year in business. Image: Gareth Jennings
Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark
Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
Truss makes case for increasing energy production amid criticism of winter plans
A woman showing signs of depression. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’
The cost of energy has soared over the last year (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Insolvencies rise as companies worry about energy bills
Midwives are to be balloted on strike action (PA)
Midwives to be balloted on strike action
A piper walks the platform alongside the Avanti West Coast Class 390 EMU train as it arrives in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andy Burnham praises Government for ‘putting Avanti West Coast on notice’
Average fixed mortgage rates are continuing to climb, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk, pushing up costs for borrowers (David Cheskin/PA)
Fixed mortgage rates continue to climb above 6% as choice of products improves
Climate minister Graham Stuart said the Government is likely to encourage ways to reduce peak-time energy demand (PA)
Government not advising people to reduce energy use, says minister
King Charles III (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Minister suggests the King can decide to attend Cop27 if he wishes
Superdry said that it expects to make £10 million to £20 million in adjusted pre-tax profit during the current financial year (Ian West/PA)
Superdry ‘cautious’ despite swinging to profit

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell go head to head today.
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes
Trawlermen: Hunting the Catch: Crew work to repair the nets on Endeavour V, 200 miles off into the North Atlantic.
TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In
Rosemount Stables. Image: Savills.
Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard
Performers on the Royal Mile Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2019
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

Editor's Picks