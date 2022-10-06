Nadhim Zahawi and Piers Morgan clash over mini-budget on Question Time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nadhim Zahawi and Piers Morgan clash over mini-budget on Question Time

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 12.26am Updated: October 7 2022, 12.20pm
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster was forced to make the apology after clashing with Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan on Thursday night.


Nadhim Zahawi has apologised on Question Time for the economic turmoil that followed the Government’s mini budget.



The pair appeared on the political panel show, along with Succession actor Brian Cox, farmer Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, and Labour MP Lisa Nandy.

It comes after the pound plummeted in value against the dollar following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget announcement of a raft of tax cuts, including scrapping the 45p rate of income tax for higher earners.

The Government then performed a u-turn and decided to keep the 45p rate.

The exchange began after Mr Morgan said that Prime Minister Liz Truss had “tanked” the economy with her mini budget.

He said that a “great person” would concede that they had made a mistake and let someone else take over.

He then asked Mr Zahawi if he would say sorry to the country for the economic turmoil that followed the mini budget.

“Nadhim, I have great respect for you. You always used to come on Good Morning Britain when a lot of your colleagues wouldn’t.

“And I would bellow away and you would just take it, and (that’s) great, and you were great on vaccines.

“But for you, honestly, to sit there and try to defend this…

“What I haven’t heard from any of you at senior level in this party in the last 10 days is one word, sorry – sorry to the country for what you have put the country through. Do you want to say it?”

Mr Zahawi began: “Liz said ‘I’ve listened and I get it’, which is why 95% of her economic policy, of her growth plan, she wanted to protect and she will deliver, and the 5% which was damaging she cut, you cut and you move forward.”

However, he was cut short by Mr Morgan, who repeatedly asked him if he would apologise to the country.

Conservative leadership bid
Mr Zahawi said Vladimir Putin would want the country to be divided, which caused the audience to erupt into laughter (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s one word, and I think the public would value an apology,” Mr Morgan said.

Mr Zahawi then replied that Vladimir Putin would want the country to be divided, which caused the audience to erupt into laughter.

“Ask yourself this question, what would Vladimir Putin want us to do, he would want us to be divided right now, because he’s using energy…” he said.

Mr Morgan said: “You can’t say sorry because Vladimir Putin would like it?”

Presenter Fiona Bruce cut in, telling Mr Zahawi: “Nadhim, people are laughing at that, I just want to point that out.”

Mr Morgan then asked Mr Zahawi again if he was sorry, causing the former Chancellor to say “of course” he was.

“Of course I’m sorry, absolutely,” he said.

He added: “By the way there’s nothing wrong with saying ‘I get it, I’ve listened, and I’ve acted, and 95% of what I want to do I’m going to deliver, and I’ll drop the 5%’, that’s a good thing,” he said.


Editor's Picks