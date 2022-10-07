Auditor General ponders new ferry inquiry after revelations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Auditor General ponders new ferry inquiry after revelations

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 12.18pm
The vessels are due to arrive in 2023 and early 2024 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s Auditor General is considering a new inquiry into two late and over-budget ferries after a documentary raised concerns about their procurement.

The Glen Sannox and as-yet-unnamed Hull 802 are due to be delivered in 2023 and early 2024 at a potential cost of more than £300 million – three times the initial £97 million contract.

Being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow – which is owned by the Scottish Government – the vessels have encountered numerous issues, leading to questions about the process and the procurement.

A BBC documentary released last month said, among other issues, the yard was in possession of a more-than 400 page report from ferry procurement body Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) detailing technical requirements for the ships before they submitted a bid for the contract.

Large parts of the document, the BBC said, was copied verbatim into the shipyard’s bid.

The Auditor General said the documentary “raises new concerns and makes several claims related to whether CMAL followed due process”.

The Scottish Government said the revelations were concerning, with the Scottish Tories saying the police should be called in to investigate.

In a letter to the Public Audit Committee on Friday, Auditor General Stephen Boyle said he was considering expanding previous audit work done on the ships, given the documentary.

Previously, Audit Scotland raised questions as to why a builder’s refund guarantee – which would protect the buyer – was not part of the contract with Ferguson Marine despite usually being a mandatory consideration.

If the decision was taken to re-investigate, Mr Boyle said, he would focus on “the circumstances that allowed (Ferguson Marine) to progress beyond the pre-qualification stage of the procurement, despite being unable to meet the mandatory requirements”.

Mr Boyle said he would investigate “(Ferguson Marine’s) access to restricted technical information about the vessels, and its use of this when preparing its bid for the contract”.

He said he would also look into “CMAL’s compliance with procurement rules (that apply to the Restricted Procedure) during the tender clarification and negotiation process”.

In his letter to the committee – which is undertaking an inquiry into the ships – Mr Boyle added: “There remain several unanswered questions on the procurement, including the circumstances surrounding (Ferguson Marine’s) inability to provide a refund guarantee, and I note that the committee has recently issued four separate written requests for further information.

“I will take the responses to these requests into account when deciding the scope of any audit work.”

He also said he will consider the responses from public bodies to the accusations and has had “initial discussions” with both CMAL and Transport Scotland about their “duties to investigate”, adding: “Both bodies will keep us informed about their planned actions and I will take this into account when considering the scope and timing of any audit work.”

Public Audit Committee convener Richard Leonard said: “Getting a clear understanding of the Auditor General’s position on the allegations broadcast by the BBC is helpful.

“We have further evidence to gather, including from the First Minister, in the coming weeks and will continue to speak to the Auditor General about any future audit work he is considering on the ferries contract.”

