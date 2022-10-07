Veterans’ fund opens to prioritise cost-of-living support for ex-military

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A support fund to help Scottish veterans through the cost-of-living crisis has reopened for new bids.

The Scottish Veterans Fund (SVF) aims to prevent disadvantage as a result of military service.

The Scottish Government launched the fund in 2008, and it has supported 200 individual projects, receiving more than £2.3 million.

Annual funding was more than doubled to £500,000, with individual projects now able to bid for up to £50,000 a year.

Bids for the fund are assessed by an independent panel which is selected and chaired by the Scottish Veterans Commissioner, with applications due to close on November 19.

Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans, said: “Scotland’s veterans community has given a great deal to society and it is right that we do all we can to provide the best possible care and support when they return to civilian life.

“It is important that the fund responds to issues that veterans are currently facing and this year we are looking to support projects that will help veterans and their families through the cost-of-living crisis.

“We will continue to target projects that provide new and innovative approaches to aiding our veteran community.

“In particular, bids that promote collaboration within and between the veterans’ charity sector and other non-veterans’ organisations, as well as support for early service leavers, are being prioritised.”

Scottish Veterans’ Commissioner Susie Hamilton, who chairs the independent panel that assesses bids for the fund, said: “I am delighted to see the continuation of this support to those leaving the service, veterans and their families.

“The priorities of supporting vulnerable early service leavers and those most affected by the current cost crisis are particularly welcome and important in the current difficult circumstances.

“Organisations working together can produce a powerful impact, so I hope to see collaboration and partnerships feature in this year’s applications.

“We all benefit when veterans and their families are able to prosper after military service and I look forward to seeing the range of bids that will be put forward to help make that happen.”