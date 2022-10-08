Truss faces latest Tory scandal as minister sacked over misconduct claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss faces latest Tory scandal as minister sacked over misconduct claim

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.35am
Liz Truss is contending with claims her month-old Government is already ‘beset by scandal’ as fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour rock the Conservative Party (David Parry/PA)
Liz Truss is contending with claims her month-old Government is already ‘beset by scandal’ as fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour rock the Conservative Party (David Parry/PA)

Liz Truss is contending with claims her month-old Government is already “beset by scandal” as fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour rock the Conservative Party.

The Prime Minister sacked Conor Burns from his post in the Department for International Trade on Friday following a complaint of “serious misconduct”, as No 10 insisted “high standards of behaviour” must be maintained.

But the MP – who has also had the Tory whip suspended – accused the party of rushing to judgment, as he vowed to clear his name.

He now faces an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour at the annual Tory conference.

The MP for Bournemouth West, who has held the seat since 2010, said he would “fully co-operate” with the probe.

In a statement posted on social media, he said he had not been given “any information” about the complaint when he was informed the party would be investigating.

He tweeted: “Earlier I received a call from the chief whip Wendy Morton. Ms Morton informed me that a complaint had been received about me and she had passed it to Conservative Campaign Headquarters to investigate.

Conor Burns
Conor Burns has accused the party of rushing to judgment, as he vowed to clear his name (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I was not given any information about the complaint nor was I asked to provide any information.

“On the basis of this complaint Ms Morton told me that the whip was being withdrawn and that I was standing down as trade minister. I will fully cooperate with the party’s (inquiry) and look forward to clearing my name.

“I hope the party will be as quick to conduct their (inquiry) as they were to rush to judgment.”

Mr Burns was appointed minister of state in the Department for International Trade in last month’s reshuffle, after Ms Truss took the reins in No 10.

He was previously a minister in the Northern Ireland Office, and had been a staunch ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner claimed the Truss Government was already “beset by scandal”.

“This deeply disturbing revelation is the latest in a long line of serious misconduct allegations, and raises serious questions not only about yet another minister but about the Prime Minister’s judgment in refusing to appoint an independent ethics adviser,” she said.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the Government with immediate effect.

“The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

Conor Burns (Liam McBurney/PA)
Conor Burns (Liam McBurney/PA)

A spokesman for the Whips’ Office said: “We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.

“We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”

Tory MP Simon Hoare said the investigation should take place “speedily”, and on the presumption that Mr Burns is “innocent until proven guilty”.

The development is the latest in a series of scandals to hit the Conservative Party, including groping allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

In May, former Tory MP Neil Parish quit his seat in Tiverton and Honiton after admitting to watching pornography in the Commons.

Just short of two weeks later, an unnamed Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour criticises Tories for failing to scrap ‘outrageous’ non-dom status
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Boris Johnson ‘full of energy with no bitterness’ after being ousted – Dorries
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Lambeth Conference Media/PA)
Archbishop concerned over potential move of British embassy to Jerusalem
Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales misses planned Portsmouth departure (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales misses planned Portsmouth departure
The trade union body has written to Nicola Sturgeon to request a meeting to discuss the cost-of-living crisis (Russell Cheyne/PA)
STUC demands cost-of-living support meeting with First Minister
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Alistair Grant/PA)
Truss ‘considering plans to send childcare cash straight to parents’
Melanie C (Ian West/PA)
Mel C says current UK economic situation is ‘a flipping disgrace’
Fabric poppies placed on railings (Steve Parsons/PA)
Minister to overturn decision to scrap free remembrance services train travel
Conor Burns (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sacked minister Conor Burns accuses Tory party of rushing to judgment
Floral tributes at the Hillsborough Memorial (Peter Byrne/PA)
Home Secretary urged to respond to Hillsborough families

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Liz Truss is contending with claims her month-old Government is already ‘beset by scandal’ as fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour rock the Conservative Party (David Parry/PA)
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Liz Truss is contending with claims her month-old Government is already ‘beset by scandal’ as fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour rock the Conservative Party (David Parry/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks