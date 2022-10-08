Truss ‘considering plans to send childcare cash straight to parents’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss ‘considering plans to send childcare cash straight to parents’

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.35am
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Alistair Grant/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Alistair Grant/PA)

Liz Truss is said to be considering a shake-up of the childcare subsidy system whereby parents, rather than nurseries, would be handed Government cash to spend as they see fit.

As it stands, all three and four-year olds in England are entitled to 15 hours’ free childcare a week during term time, while some families can claim up to double that amount.

The funding for each place is currently sent straight to approved providers, such as nurseries or childminders.

However the Prime Minister and her Education Secretary, Kit Malthouse, are reportedly weighing up proposals which would see the money paid directly to parents to invest as they wish.

The Department for Education (DfE) said “a wide range of options” are being explored to make childcare more accessible and affordable, but no decisions have yet been made.

The Times said one option is for parents to be given a flexible childcare budget in place of a paid-for space, with the Government potentially loosening the rules on which providers can offer the care and how old children need to be to qualify.

Alternatively, families could be given near-total freedom on how they spend the cash, potentially passing it on to grandparents helping out with childcare.

Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson branded the reported plans “half-baked”.

“Childcare is vital: for parents, for children, for our economy and for our society, but these half-baked plans show the Conservatives have no idea how to create a system that works for families,” she said.

“Labour will create a modern childcare system that supports parents from the end of parental leave through to the end of primary school, starting with free breakfast clubs for every child in every primary school in England.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “We are exploring a wide range of options to make childcare more accessible and affordable for parents, but no decisions have been made.”

