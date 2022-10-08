STUC demands cost-of-living support meeting with First Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

STUC demands cost-of-living support meeting with First Minister

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.35am
The trade union body has written to Nicola Sturgeon to request a meeting to discuss the cost-of-living crisis (Russell Cheyne/PA)
The trade union body has written to Nicola Sturgeon to request a meeting to discuss the cost-of-living crisis (Russell Cheyne/PA)

A trade union has warned that communities in Scotland must not be abandoned as it set out demands for tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) and the Poverty Alliance are among the organisations calling for an urgent meeting to address the cost emergency.

Launching the Scotland Demands Better campaign, the union body has set out key demands for the Scottish Government, including increasing public sector pay, rent controls and wealth taxes.

And the organisations have written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calling for a joint roundtable meeting to help implement the plans.

Margaret Irwin Centre opens
STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer has written to the First Minister (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The campaign further calls for increased social security payments, doubling the Scottish Child Payment and increasing Carer’s Allowance payments.

Ahead of the SNP’s conference this weekend, STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “This campaign represents the voices of our communities.

“Governments cannot abandon them in their hour of need and we’re seeking an urgent meeting with the First Minister to directly support workers impacted by this crisis.

“The People’s Plan for Action sets out exactly what we need to see from the Scottish Government.

“Whilst Westminster remains unwilling and uncaring to help ordinary workers, the Scottish Government must take a different path.

“Increasing public sector pay, accelerating rent controls and implementing wealth taxes gives Scotland’s poorest the lifeline they need to survive this emergency.

“Poverty and destitution are political choices. Scotland demands better than the devastation and hardship wilfully inflicted upon our most in need.”

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, said: “We want to put justice and compassion back at the heart of public life in Scotland – so we can build support for practical action to tackle poverty.

“With this plan, we can start to rebuild and renew our social security, boost incomes for workers, invest in the public services we all rely on, and give people the urgent help they need with rocketing costs.

“This crisis is a moment for decision for all of us – and especially our politicians. We can create a better Scotland where poverty is a thing of the past.”

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said: “We are aware of the hardship that so many people are facing during this cost-of-living crisis.

“Most of the key policy levers needed to address the crisis still lie with the UK Government so we continue to urge them to use all the levers at their disposal to tackle this emergency on the scale required to meet the needs of people. The impact of their recent actions in the mini-budget remain of deep concern.”

Ms Robinson pointed to the Scottish Government’s almost £3 billion sum this financial year to help households face the increased cost of living, which she said includes £1 billion in providing services and financial support not available elsewhere in the UK.

“This includes the Scottish Child Payment – one of five family benefits – which we doubled in April and will increase to £25 next month when we extend it to under-16s, representing a 150% increase within eight months,” she said.

“However, the inflation that people feel in their pockets affects our budget too – it is now worth £1.7 billion less in real terms than it was last December.

“We have also had to make hard choices to find around £500 million in savings to meet the increased costs of public sector pay and to provide support to those who need it most, while balancing public finances. Both the right choices to make, but it has meant hard choices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour criticises Tories for failing to scrap ‘outrageous’ non-dom status
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Boris Johnson ‘full of energy with no bitterness’ after being ousted – Dorries
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (Lambeth Conference Media/PA)
Archbishop concerned over potential move of British embassy to Jerusalem
Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales misses planned Portsmouth departure (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales misses planned Portsmouth departure
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Alistair Grant/PA)
Truss ‘considering plans to send childcare cash straight to parents’
Melanie C (Ian West/PA)
Mel C says current UK economic situation is ‘a flipping disgrace’
Liz Truss is contending with claims her month-old Government is already ‘beset by scandal’ as fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour rock the Conservative Party (David Parry/PA)
Truss faces latest Tory scandal as minister sacked over misconduct claim
Fabric poppies placed on railings (Steve Parsons/PA)
Minister to overturn decision to scrap free remembrance services train travel
Conor Burns (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sacked minister Conor Burns accuses Tory party of rushing to judgment
Floral tributes at the Hillsborough Memorial (Peter Byrne/PA)
Home Secretary urged to respond to Hillsborough families

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
The trade union body has written to Nicola Sturgeon to request a meeting to discuss the cost-of-living crisis (Russell Cheyne/PA)
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
The trade union body has written to Nicola Sturgeon to request a meeting to discuss the cost-of-living crisis (Russell Cheyne/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks