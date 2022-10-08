Truss hails ‘milestone’ as UK exports lamb to US for first time since 1989

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss hails ‘milestone’ as UK exports lamb to US for first time since 1989

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 1.30pm
Liz Truss has hailed a ‘milestone’ for UK’s rural economy as British lamb has been exported to US for the first time in over 20 years (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss has hailed a 'milestone' for UK's rural economy as British lamb has been exported to US for the first time in over 20 years (Jacob King/PA)

Liz Truss has hailed a “milestone” for UK’s rural economy as British lamb has been exported to US for the first time in more than 20 years.

President Joe Biden committed to lifting his country’s decades-old ban on imports of the British meat in September 2021, in a move that delighted UK sheep farmers – with the market worth an estimated £37 million in the first five years of trade.

The Government has now confirmed the first shipment was made this week, containing lamb produced by meat processor Dunbia from its site in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Celebrating the news on Twitter, Ms Truss said the move marked a “well-deserved boost to our rural economy”.

Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena said there was “enormous” opportunity for growth for British food.

“Tucking into roast lamb for Sunday lunch is quintessentially British – and now millions of American families will now be able to enjoy our top-quality lamb too,” he said.

“The opportunity for growth for British food is enormous – bringing jobs, skills and prosperity across the nation.

“With our mission to unlock growth, we will continue to secure more opportunities for our farmers and food producers to benefit from new markets.”

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch also said it was “fantastic news” to see Britain’s “world-class lamb back on American menus”.

“Now they can sell to a consumer market of over 300 million people, which support jobs and growth in a vital British industry,” she said.

“It also shows our two nations working together to remove barriers and boost trade, building on recent resolutions on steel tariffs, and whisky exports.”

The US had prohibited imports of British beef and lamb since 1989, as a result of BSE or “mad cow disease”, although the ban on beef had already been lifted.

In December last year, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had amended the rule preventing imports of lamb from the UK into the US, with the change coming into force on January 3.

