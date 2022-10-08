Conor Burns ‘on track for knighthood’ as he faces misconduct claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conor Burns ‘on track for knighthood’ as he faces misconduct claim

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 8.13pm
Conor Burns has had the whip suspended (Liam McBurney/PA)
An ex-minister sacked by Liz Truss over a “serious misconduct” claim is said to be on track for a knighthood from her predecessor Boris Johnson.

It comes as the BBC reports that an eyewitness saw MP Conor Burns touching a young man’s thigh at a hotel bar during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

The former minister has stressed that he looks forward to clearing his name, and says he will “fully co-operate” with a Tory probe into claims of inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Burns is also said to have learned on Friday that he is in line for a knighthood in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

However, The Times cited a friend as saying the MP already feared his career was “over” as a result of the allegations.

The details of the alleged incident in the hotel bar are attributed by the BBC to an eyewitness – who reportedly said there were several onlookers – rather than the individual the ex-minister is claimed to have touched.

A source with knowledge of the disciplinary process is also said to have corroborated the account.

The BBC said it understood the matter was raised with the Tory whips by a third party, leading to the MP’s dismissal from his post in the Department for International Trade.

On Friday, No 10 said Mr Burns had been sacked from the Government following a complaint of “serious misconduct”.

The Whips’ Office said the Tory whip had been suspended pending an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week”.

On Saturday, Mr Burns denied he has ever met Mel B after the singer suggested he should not be surprised he is facing a misconduct claim, and pointed to remarks she alleges he made to her in a lift.

The Spice Girl, whose full name is Melanie Brown, tweeted the MP in response to a statement he issued on Friday, in which he said he looked forward to clearing his name after the sacking.

Mr Burns said he was not given “any information about the complaint” nor was he asked to “provide any information” when he received a call from chief whip Wendy Morton to tell him the matter would be passed to Conservative Campaign Headquarters to investigate.

But Mel B, who attended the Tory conference to speak about domestic abuse at a fringe event hosted by The Sun and Women’s Aid, questioned whether he should be shocked by the claim.

Quote-tweeting part of his statement, she wrote: “Really?? Your shocked about this complaint??? Let me remind you what you said me in lift…..”

Mr Burns, however, told the PA news agency he does not think he has ever met the singer.

“I believe I have never met Mel,” he said.

