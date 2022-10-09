Economic turmoil self-inflicted and UK reputation being trashed – ex-chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Economic turmoil self-inflicted and UK reputation being trashed – ex-chancellor

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 10.23am
Alistair Darling (Peter Byrne/PA)
Alistair Darling (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former chancellor Alistair Darling has said the recent economic turmoil is “self-inflicted” and that the Government is “trashing” the UK’s reputation.

He described the current situation as “chaotic” and said the Government is giving “a textbook example of everything you shouldn’t do in difficult times”.

His comments come after the pound plummeted in value against the dollar following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget announcement of a raft of tax cuts, including scrapping the 45p rate of income tax for higher earners.

The Government then performed a U-turn and decided to keep the 45p rate.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Darling said: “The problem they’ve got is that at a very febrile time – we’ve got high inflation, the strengthening dollar – they suddenly decided that they were going to have £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts.

“Politically it was a disaster because they wanted to reduce the top rates of tax, frankly, for people who don’t actually need it.”

Put to him that there are similar pressures in other countries, Mr Darling told the programme: “Other governments have got high levels of debt.

“Why is it though that the pound tanked after this announcement? It was this announcement. It was self-inflicted. It wouldn’t have happened if they hadn’t done it.

“But they wanted to do it for political reasons. They didn’t prepare the ground. They didn’t talk to the people they should have talked to. The result is, at one point, it was costing this country more to borrow money than it does Italy or Greece, for example.

“It is really trashing our reputation, as well as, of course, millions of people are going to pay the price for this.”

Mr Darling said the relationship between government and the Bank of England is “absolutely critical”.

CBI annual dinner
Alistair Darling (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “The key thing when you’re facing a crisis is to be able to work with others who can help you, and one of the things that worries me about what happened in the last couple of weeks or so is it appears to me that the Government was not talking to the Bank of England, and it looks like the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee was completely blindsided about an announcement.”

Mr Darling said he does not think the Bank of England knew what the Government was going to do, adding: “Every budget announcement and every statement that I’ve made, I would always make sure the governor of the Bank of England knew what we were doing and we met very regularly.”

He said the Government’s credibility has been undermined, adding that interest rates are going to be higher than they would otherwise be.

“That feeds directly into the amount of money people pay on their mortgages as well as prices generally,” Mr Darling said.

“So I think the relationship between the government of the day and the Bank of England is absolutely critical.

“What you can’t do is trash it or just ignore it.”

