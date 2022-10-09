Boris Johnson comeback cannot be ruled out, says ally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson comeback cannot be ruled out, says ally

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 11.53am
Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)
Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)

A close ally of Boris Johnson believes a comeback for the former prime minister cannot be ruled out.

Nadine Dorries, who served as culture secretary in Mr Johnson’s administration, told BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “I have been in politics a long time, I don’t rule anything out.

“But I would say it is highly, extremely unlikely.”

Boris Johnson during a visit with Nadine Dorries to a farm in August
Boris Johnson during a visit with Nadine Dorries to a farm in August (Ben Birchall/PA)

Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, was also asked if he could see Mr Johnson making a return as his successor Liz Truss battles to win the support of Conservative MPs.

Mr Zahawi told the same programme: “No I can’t.

“I think the previous prime minister is rightly telling anyone who is willing to listen… telling all colleagues ‘get behind Liz’ because division will cause delay, delay is our enemy and ultimately defeat to Keir Starmer.

“We don’t want to see Keir Starmer with Nicola Sturgeon, who now talks about detesting the Conservatives.

“I think that language is really dangerous. I prefer to work with my colleagues in Scotland on delivering the freeports, the green ports as I want to do with John Swinney and others.”

Mr Johnson was ousted by his colleagues following a slew of scandals.

