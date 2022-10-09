Cost-of-living challenges ‘more severe than at any time since 1970s’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost-of-living challenges ‘more severe than at any time since 1970s’

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 12.21pm
Justin King stressed that thin profit margins meant that supermarkets could only offer limited support (Alamy/PA)
Justin King stressed that thin profit margins meant that supermarkets could only offer limited support (Alamy/PA)

A former Sainsbury’s boss has claimed that cost-of-living challenges are more severe than at any time since the 1970s, as he criticised the Government’s policy on energy bills.

Speaking on Sky News, Justin King argued against a blanket reduction in fuel costs and said that a means-tested system could provide greater support to those in need.

It comes after Asda announced it would offer cheap meals in its cafes to help over-60s struggling with spiralling living costs.

Mr King, now a non-executive director at Marks & Spencer, said: “I think supermarkets have always taken very seriously the role that they play in helping their customers, if you like, make ends meet.

“The 1970s… is probably the last time the challenges to households were as great.”

However, Mr King stressed that thin profit margins meant that supermarkets could only offer limited support.

“Even if they invested, say, half of their potential profits in this kind of activity it’s only going to make a small dent – but an important dent, I would suggest,” he said.

On Thursday, Asda announced that its cafes would sell a bread roll, soup and cups of tea and coffee to pensioners for £1 over November and December as they “worry about how to keep themselves warm”.

It came a few days after a surge in energy prices, which saw the average household’s annual bills rise by almost £600.

According to research from Age UK, 2.8 million pensioners will not be able to properly heat their homes this winter despite the energy price cap being frozen.

Mr King also took aim at the Government’s decision to apply the cap to all households, arguing that a more targeted approach would be more effective.

“As a general rule I don’t think the Government should be giving to those people who can afford to pay their bills, so it can give more money to those who are going to struggle,” he said.

“I think targeting is perfectly possible, initially through the benefits system, but through some kinds of means testing.

“It may be painful to household budgets in the short term, but we have to have a different relationship with energy as a society.”

