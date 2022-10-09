National Trust urges Liz Truss not to ‘rip up critical nature protections’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

National Trust urges Liz Truss not to ‘rip up critical nature protections’

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 6.06pm
The conservation charity has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to commit to ‘green’ plans for growing the economy (Alamy/PA)
The conservation charity has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to commit to ‘green’ plans for growing the economy (Alamy/PA)

The National Trust has raised concerns over Government proposals it claims will “rip up critical nature protections, remove planning regulations in so-called ‘investment zones’ and review environmental farming subsidies”.

The conservation charity has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to commit to “green” plans for growing the economy and has set out seven “red lines” it does not want Government policies to breach.

It comes after the charity’s director-general Hilary McGrady expressed concern about the Government lifting the fracking ban imposed in 2019 and possibly relaxing planning rules in new “investment zones”, The Sunday Times reported.

She is also reportedly concerned for the future of hundreds of environmental regulations, after Ms Truss’s Conservative Party conference declaration that “by the end of the year, all EU-inspired red tape will be history” raised fears.

However, a Government spokesperson said: “Claims we intend to go back on our commitment to the environment are simply not right.”

The charity said the Government must prioritise green growth, citing the “440,000 green jobs promised in the net zero strategy”, also saying that changes to existing laws must not dilute protections for the environment and heritage.

It also warns that “investment zones” must not “create grey zones devoid of nature or historic character in which people have no say about the development that impacts them” and says environmental farming should continue to be incentivised.

It has urged the Government to stick to its net zero climate and green manifesto commitments.

The National Trust claims fracking, which involves drilling into the earth to recover gas and oil from shale rock, paused in 2019 over earthquake fears, “is not the answer”.

Ms Truss appeared to suggest that environmental groups such as Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion were part of an “anti-growth coalition” during her Conservative Party conference speech on Wednesday.

Ms McGrady told The Sunday Times: “To try to demonise us as being anti-growth is just unfair and untrue. It’s a nonsense.

“We’re a reasonable organisation. We want to work with governments but it is notable that we have largely been sidelined.

“I am calling for reassurance in detail as to what they really mean they’re going to do.”

She told the paper the National Trust has “5.7 million members, many of whom are loyal Conservative voters” who are “very willing to get in behind and support a bigger campaign” to safeguard the environment.

Harry Bowell, director of land and nature at the National Trust, said: “It is a myth that we can’t grow the economy and the environment together. Far from it.

“Too often the protections that keep our magnificent ancient trees standing, our seas and rivers clean, and our wildlife from dying out completely are dismissed as red tape.

“But once these natural assets are gone, we cannot get them back.

“Instead, we should see these laws as safeguards that protect the things people care about – and that means there’s more for our children, and our children’s children, to enjoy.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to halting the decline of nature by 2030 and will not undermine our obligations to the environment in pursuit of growth.

“A strong environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand.

“We have legislated through the Environment Act and will continue to improve our regulations and wildlife laws in line with our ambitious vision.

“We want every corner of our country to prosper too.

“Bureaucratic processes in the planning system do not necessarily protect the environment so, by making sure we have the right regulations for our nation, we can make this happen.”

They argue that “investment zones” are not being imposed by the Government, suggesting they will not be designated in national parks or protected areas but will be bound by national green belt policy, and that successful areas must agree to mitigate any environmental impacts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Lord West of Spithead served as First Sea Lord from 2002 to 2006 (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Ex-Navy chief questions security of UK’s offshore assets amid Ukraine tensions
Prime Minister Liz Truss watches the England women’s football team training at the Lensbury Resort, Teddington, south west London, following their Euro 2022 victory in July. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022.
Liz Truss ‘appeared confused about lack of PE for girls’ during Lionesses meet
Liz Truss visits a Devon farm during the Tory leadership campaign in August (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Liz Truss opposes placing solar panels on farmland, Downing Street says
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Vaillant factory in Belper, Derbyshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Government ‘fighting like cats in a sack’, says Starmer
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with further action after a missile and drone barrage hit Kyiv and other big cities (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Liz Truss and allies to discuss Ukraine after Russia attacks cities
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a visit to meet the England women’s football team at the Lensbury Resort, Teddington, south-west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Truss meets Euro 2022-winning Lionesses
No 10 said there were no plans to change the law on the classification of cannabis (Cathal McNaughton/PA)
‘No plans’ to change classification of cannabis, says No 10
A Treasury insider with more than 20 years’ experience in the department has been appointed as the new permanent secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Treasury insider is the new top official in the department
Criminal barristers in England and Wales will head back to work after voting to accept a pay offer from the Government and end long-running strike action (PA)
Barristers heading back to work after voting to end strike and accept pay deal
Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun took her young son to shelter in a metro station during the latest strikes (PA)
People feel ‘rage and anger’ not ‘panic and fear’, says Ukrainian MP

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee.
New £1.4m M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland and a former member of Dundee City Council.
Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers

Editor's Picks