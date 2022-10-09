School meals industry ‘on its knees’ with shortages and rising costs – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
School meals industry ‘on its knees’ with shortages and rising costs – survey

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 12.02am
91% of the 99 school meal providers polled by Laca The School Food People across England and Wales said they are experiencing food shortages (Chris Radburn/PA)
91% of the 99 school meal providers polled by Laca The School Food People across England and Wales said they are experiencing food shortages (Chris Radburn/PA)

Children face a deterioration in school meals due to shortages and increasing prices, a survey suggests.

Ninety-one per cent of the 99 school meal providers polled by Laca The School Food People across England and Wales said they are experiencing food shortages, with over 60% saying this has not improved since May.

Bread, fish, cheese, pasta and potatoes are the items most affected.

The survey also found that prices have risen by a further 30% since May.

This is in addition to the 20% price increases that Laca members reported in May, compared with April 2020.

According to the survey, some caterers have experienced 50% price increases since May.

The survey also found that 28% are now using more processed foods to cope with rising costs, while almost 35% are considering switching from British meat to meat from abroad.

The survey found that 52.2% expect the quality of school meals to continue getting worse over the coming weeks and months.

Laca is calling on the Government to increase funding per meal for both Universal Infant Free School Meals (UIFSM) – currently £2.41 – and Free School Meals (FSM) – currently £2.47 – to address the current cost-of-living crisis and for this to increase annually with inflation.

Chairman of Laca Brad Pearce said: “Despite the best efforts of our members and dedicated frontline staff, the school meals industry is on its knees.

“The challenges facing our industry are set to get worse over the coming weeks and months.

“Without an increase in school meal funding the most vulnerable children in our society will go without, possibly, their only hot, healthy and nutritious meal of the day.

“We are also urging the Government to raise the FSM entitlement threshold to all children whose parents are on Universal Credit, to ensure that no child misses out on a school lunch.

“A hungry child cannot learn, but for too many children this could soon become their reality.”

Laca has more than 900 members and 80% of the school catering service in the UK is provided by Laca members.

Dr Paul Gosling, president of school leaders’ union NAHT and head teacher of a primary school in Devon, said: “The funding that schools receive for providing meals needs to be increased to cover their cost of production.

“In the school I run we have our own kitchens and employ our own kitchen staff.

“We provide meals for our pupils and for another school a couple of miles away which has no kitchen facilities.

“We are finding that food costs and staff costs have risen to the point that the money that we get for infants and the 45% of children who have free school meals (£2.47) does not cover the cost of providing the meals.

“Add the cost of energy to this and the problem is worse.”

He said rising prices mean that schools and caterers have to choose between reducing costs, charging more, or losing money.

“The only thing that will solve this is more funding from the Government,” he said.

