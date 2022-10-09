Ministers warned against cracking down on foreign student dependants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Ministers warned against cracking down on foreign student dependants

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 12.34am
University students (Chris Radburn/PA)
University students (Chris Radburn/PA)

A universities leader has warned the Government risks sacrificing a “huge contribution” to the skilled economy if it puts up barriers to foreign students bringing loved ones with them to the UK.

The Home Secretary is expected to consider measures to limit the number of dependants able to accompany international students to Britain, as it reviews migration rules.

However no definitive policy on the matter has yet been set.

Suella Braverman has previously suggested the scale of foreign students coming to the UK to study is too high.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In a recent interview with The Sun, she said: “We’ve also got a very high number of students coming into this country and we’ve got a really high number of dependants.

“So students are coming on their student visa, but they’re bringing in family members who can piggyback onto their student visa.

“Those people are coming here, they’re not necessarily working or they’re working in low-skilled jobs, and they’re not contributing to growing our economy.”

She doubled down on the comments at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, telling the Chopper’s Politics podcast that her “ultimate aspiration” would be to get net migration down into the tens of thousands while refusing to set a target for the next election.

She explained how she wanted to target student and work visas, and the dependents they can bring with them, adding: “I think we have too many students coming into this country who are propping up, frankly, substandard courses in inadequate institutions.”

Vivienne Stern, the chief executive of Universities UK, said those able to bring dependants with them tend to be older and therefore more likely to have families.

“So putting up barriers to them bringing those loved ones with them is simply going to drive them to study elsewhere,” she said.

“We risk losing their huge contribution to research and the skilled economy, at a time when we need it most.

“Far from being a free pass, dependants are subject to the same vigorous visa checks, including proof of funds to support themselves – and they all pay the NHS health surcharge up front.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Wind turbines (PA)
Energy bosses ‘worried’ as ministers move to cap renewable and nuclear profits
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Sterling falls as Bank of England warns market support will end on Friday
Wind farms will be impacted by the new Government plan (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government takes aim at wind farm profits with new rules
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister
A crater in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv (James Canning-Cooke/PA)
Briton determined to stay in Ukraine despite shelling
Eddie Izzard said she wanted to ‘support the city that has supported me’ (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP
(Tim Ockenden/PA)
Justice Secretary signals policy reforms on transgender prisoners
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pressure mounts on Truss and Kwarteng over economic plans
An MP appeared to suggest the Government should consider sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine (PA)
MP suggests sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine
(Ai-Da Robot Project/PA)
Ai-Da robot makes history by giving evidence to parliamentary inquiry

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
University students (Chris Radburn/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
University students (Chris Radburn/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks