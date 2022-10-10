UK minister hits out at Russian ‘war crimes’ after attack on Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

UK minister hits out at Russian ‘war crimes’ after attack on Kyiv

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 9.35am Updated: October 10 2022, 2.15pm
An injured woman receives medical treatment at the scene of a Russian attack in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
An injured woman receives medical treatment at the scene of a Russian attack in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Vladimir Putin stands accused by a UK minister of the “vile” targeting of civilians in Ukraine after a series of apparent missile strikes on the country’s cities, seemingly in retaliation for the attack on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat branded the strikes on Ukrainian cities “war crimes” while Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said they were “unacceptable”.

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was targeted for the first time in months, while there were also reports of explosions in Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi.

The timing of the attacks suggests they were a response to Ukraine’s strike against the Kerch Bridge, the crossing between Russia and annexed Crimea which has both strategic and symbolic importance.

Russian President Mr Putin called the attack “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

The attack on Kyiv resulted in explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a central area that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

BBC journalist Hugo Bachega was broadcasting live when the attack happened, with the sound of a missile overhead and subsequent explosion captured on his microphone.

He could be seen ducking for cover as the blast rocked the capital during his piece on BBC World, and he escaped to safety with his crew.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

“What is Russia trying to hit?” she asked. “The national university? The park? Or the playground?”

A glass pedestrian bridge, which had been a popular attraction, was also struck.

“People would have been jogging this morning,” Ms Vasylenko said.

Foreign Secretary Mr Cleverly offered the UK’s “ongoing moral and practical support” to his counterpart in Kyiv, Dmytro Kuleba.

“Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable,” the Foreign Secretary said.

“This is a demonstration of weakness by Putin, not strength.”

Mr Tugendhat said: “Targeting civilians is a vile act.

“Russian war crimes start as a record of failure and disgrace.”

The UK’s ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said British staff in Kyiv were safe and added that her thoughts were with those injured in the city.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said 75 missiles were launched by Russia, of which 41 were shot down.

Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov stepped up calls for Western allies to supply more equipment, saying: “The best response to Russian missile terror is the supply of anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems to Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said an urgent meeting of the G7 group of leading nations, which includes the UK, had been scheduled to discuss the situation.

He said the move had been agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who holds the rotating presidency of the group.

The G7 call will take place at 1pm on Tuesday, with Mr Zelensky joining for part of the discussion.

Downing Street condemned the “needless and senseless violence” in Ukraine.

“We are keeping a close eye on these increasingly reckless tactics being used by Russia in response to Ukraine’s advance,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Wind turbines (PA)
Energy bosses ‘worried’ as ministers move to cap renewable and nuclear profits
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)
Sterling falls as Bank of England warns market support will end on Friday
Wind farms will be impacted by the new Government plan (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government takes aim at wind farm profits with new rules
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister
A crater in Shevchenko Park in Kyiv (James Canning-Cooke/PA)
Briton determined to stay in Ukraine despite shelling
Eddie Izzard said she wanted to ‘support the city that has supported me’ (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP
(Tim Ockenden/PA)
Justice Secretary signals policy reforms on transgender prisoners
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pressure mounts on Truss and Kwarteng over economic plans
An MP appeared to suggest the Government should consider sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine (PA)
MP suggests sanctioning Elon Musk over Ukraine
(Ai-Da Robot Project/PA)
Ai-Da robot makes history by giving evidence to parliamentary inquiry

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
An injured woman receives medical treatment at the scene of a Russian attack in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
An injured woman receives medical treatment at the scene of a Russian attack in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks