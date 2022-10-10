Liam McArthur wins right to introduce legislation on assisted dying

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The MSP looking to change the law to allow assisted dying in Scotland has won the right to introduce his Members’ Bill in the Scottish Parliament.

Liam McArthur, from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, lodged a final proposal with Holyrood last month, which initiated a 30-day window for him to earn cross-party support from at least 18 MSPs.

The goal was reached within two hours, with 36 MSPs giving their backing, granting Mr McArthur the right to introduce the legislation.

The Orkney Islands MSP will now draft a Bill with the intention of introducing it early next year.

@Liam4Orkney has secured the support required from MSPs to introduce a Bill to enable competent adults who are terminally ill to be provided at their request with assistance to end their life. Find out more about the proposal: https://t.co/9IG6VqTidv pic.twitter.com/EbB5p1BCxc — Scottish Parliament (@ScotParl) October 10, 2022

Mr McArthur said: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all MSPs who have put their names behind my proposed change in the law.

“The support among colleagues has been deeply heartening, and demonstrates the growing recognition that there is a need to end the ban on assisted dying in Scotland.

“The Scottish public has long been ahead of the Parliament on this issue. The public consultation on these proposals, published last month, demonstrated that there is strong and passionate support for offering people more choice at the end of their life.

“I now look forward to working with colleagues in Parliament to bring forward a safe, robust, and compassionate Bill.

“I remain committed to a process which carefully considers the views of the public, organisations and healthcare professionals, as well as international experience, to craft legislation which is tightly drawn and contains strong safeguards.”