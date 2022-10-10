People feel ‘rage and anger’ not ‘panic and fear’, says Ukrainian MP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ukrainian MP has said “rage and anger is the prevailing feeling, not panic and fear” after Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple cities throughout the country on Monday.

At least eight people were killed and 24 injured as a result of one strike on the country’s capital Kyiv, according to preliminary information.

Inna Sovsun, the deputy leader of the Holos Party, took her 10-year-old son to a metro station to hide underground after the strikes.

Metro station in Kyiv where I am with my son now. Very crowded, lots of kids. People are calm, no panic. pic.twitter.com/IFkeresRsW — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) October 10, 2022

She told the PA news agency: “It’s extremely crowded right now, there are lots of people here and lots of kids as well.

“Is (the attack) connected to the explosion of the Crimean bridge? Yeah definitely, and I think that we kind of knew about it.

“I’ll tell you this, I’m looking at the people in the metro station, they all came very well-prepared, they are all rather calm, so I do believe everybody was aware that this was what would be happening.

“This is definitely a reaction, but this is a reaction that will not lead to the results (Vladimir Putin) expects, if he expects us to surrender.

“I’m hearing here my son singing the Ukrainian national anthem quietly to himself. Another kid around here is drawing Ukrainian flag, so trust me we’re not surrendering, we’re not afraid and I do think this is a very important message for everyone to hear.”

The Russian President said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions, including an attack on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula that is prized by the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin, speaking in a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council, said the Russian military launched “precision weapons” from the air, sea and ground to target key energy and military command facilities.

But the sustained barrage on major cities hit residential areas and critical infrastructure facilities alike, signalling a major surge in the war amid a successful Ukrainian counter-offensive in recent weeks.

UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat branded the strikes on Ukrainian cities “war crimes” while Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said they were “unacceptable”.

Fury, not fear. — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) October 10, 2022

Ms Sovsun said: “They are war crimes because they are targeting civilian infrastructure and civilians are getting hit, their lives are getting destroyed.

“I do believe that the Brits at least will understand the feeling of sitting in the underground station while your city is being bombed.

“We are concerned, I wouldn’t say I’m seeing any panic around. I do see a lot of rage and anger because they believe that they can’t be doing this and go unpunished.

“So rage and anger is the prevailing feeling, not panic and fear.”