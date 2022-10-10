Treasury insider is the new top official in the department

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Treasury insider is the new top official in the department

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 2.15pm Updated: October 10 2022, 3.22pm
A Treasury insider with more than 20 years’ experience in the department has been appointed as the new permanent secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A Treasury insider with more than 20 years’ experience in the department has been appointed as the new permanent secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Treasury insider with more than 20 years’ experience in the department has been appointed as the new permanent secretary, the Cabinet Office has announced.

James Bowler returns from the Department for International Trade, where he has been permanent secretary since 2022, to take up the top Civil Service job in his old department.

His appointment will be seen as a U-turn by Liz Truss who had been thought to want to bring in an outsider following the sacking of the previous permanent secretary, Sir Tom Scholar, last month.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who, on his first day in office, abruptly told Sir Tom his services were no longer required, was thought to favour Antonia Romeo, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice who has never worked in the Treasury.

However, he was reportedly overruled by the Prime Minister – despite her having previously railed against Treasury “orthodoxy” – amid concerns that Sir Tom’s dismissal contributed to the market turmoil which followed the Chancellor’s mini-budget.

Two other senior officials in the department – Cat Little, the director general of public spending, and Beth Russell, the director general of tax and welfare, have been appointed a second permanent secretaries.

Welcoming the appointments, Mr Kwarteng said in a statement: “James joined the Civil Service over 20 years ago and has enormous experience delivering across a range of Government departments.

“Beth and Cat bring experience and continuity and it’s fantastic to have them as part of the Treasury’s top team.

“James has a proven track record of delivery and strong leadership, both of which will be vital as we drive towards our mission of igniting growth and raising living standards for everyone across the UK.”

Commons Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride welcomed Mr Bowler’s appointment, saying it would help calm markets after the turmoil caused by Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “I would say at first take that that’s a good move because what we need at the moment are safe pairs of hands.

“We need to rely on our solid institutions, we don’t want to be undermining those in any way.

“I worked with James when I was a treasury minister some years back. He is a very credible, very capable individual who I think will make a big contribution to reassuring markets.”

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis said he was “delighted” that Ms Romeo was remaining in her current post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Gilt traders sent yields up again on Monday (John Walton/PA)
FTSE drops as gilt yields soar
People who are starting to think about their annual tax returns for 2021/22 are being warned to watch out for scammers offering them a cash windfall or making threats (PA)
Scam warning for self-assessment taxpayers
There were 2,905 deals on the market on Monday, up from 2,533 on Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates continue to climb above 6%
Morrisons has moved a step closer to completing its takeover of McColl’s (McColl’s/PA)
Morrisons’ takeover of McColl’s closer to being cleared amid shop sale plan
The Bank of England has ramped up its UK bond-buying plan (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank steps up emergency bond-buying in ‘two-pronged’ move with Government
The Bank of England has ramped up its UK bond-buying plan (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank steps up emergency bond-buying in ‘two-pronged’ move with Government
People will be able to receive coins as cashback (Alamy/PA)
Cashback without a purchase service being rolled out by Barclays
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid
Firefighters (Aaron Chown/PA)
Firefighters urged to reject improved pay offer
Annuity rates have hit their highest level since 2009 in a boost for people looking for a fixed income in retirement (Joe Giddens/PA)
Annuity rates jump to highest level since 2009

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee.
New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

Nathan Coley's text sculpture pays tribute to Perth visionary Sir Patrick Geddes. Image, left: Ian Georgeson/Shutterstock
New artwork illuminates medieval Perth street in tribute to pioneering biologist
5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
A Treasury insider with more than 20 years’ experience in the department has been appointed as the new permanent secretary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…

Editor's Picks