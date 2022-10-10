Government ‘fighting like cats in a sack’, says Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government ‘fighting like cats in a sack’, says Starmer

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 3.14pm Updated: October 10 2022, 3.18pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Vaillant factory in Belper, Derbyshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Vaillant factory in Belper, Derbyshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Members of the “chaotic, irresponsible” Government have been accused by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of “fighting like cats in a sack” amid the energy crisis.

Earlier, in a U-turn, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng agreed to bring forward his proposals setting out his medium-term fiscal plan alongside Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predictions to October 31.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Liz Truss has been attempting a charm offensive to bridge the divides blighting the Conservative Party as she faces mounting pressure to raise benefits in line with inflation.

Sir Keir, who was touring boiler and heat pump manufacturer Vaillant’s head office in Belper, Derbyshire, said: “We’ve got an energy crisis, a security crisis, we’ve got to deal with our obligations to meet the climate crisis.

“I think that’s not just an obligation, it’s the single biggest opportunity for the next generation of jobs.

“I’ve come to see that for myself, and to explain how a future Labour government will work with business, where we set the mission with clarity and work with business to achieve that.

“Frankly if we had seen more of that in the last 12 years we wouldn’t be in the appalling position we’re in now, because this Government has not insulated homes in the way it should have done, hasn’t developed nuclear and renewables.

“It has caused – or made worse – an energy crisis that of course is caused, in part, by the international conflict.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Vaillant factory in Belper, Derbyshire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Vaillant factory in Belper, Derbyshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

He repeated calls for the Government to reverse its “kamikaze mini-budget”, also introducing a windfall tax on oil and gas firms “to pay for the energy price freeze”.

Sir Keir said: “What that will do – and most important of all – is to stabilise the economy, because this chaotic, irresponsible approach is all of the Government’s own making.”

Asked whether the Government was being “sensible” in not making any decision to uprate benefits in line with inflation ahead of an official process, at the end of November, Sir Keir said it had been “totally irresponsible”.

The Labour leader said: “I don’t think it’s for the Government to tell anybody else what’s sensible because they’ve been totally irresponsible.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Vaillant factory in Belper, Derbyshire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the Vaillant factory in Belper (Joe Giddens/PA)

“They know (and) we know that benefits should be increased in line with inflation.

“Forty per cent of those on benefits are in work, 30% can’t work because of disability.

“I can’t think that any political party can possibly think it’s right to put the most vulnerable in a position where they find it even harder to make ends meet.”

Asked if he was talking directly to Conservative MPs who might seek to join with Labour in voting against measures not to raise benefits by inflation, Sir Keir said “there are always conversations going on across Parliament”.

He added that the Government, “instead of actually taking responsibility and reversing it (the mini-budget), they’re fighting like cats in a sack”.

“I think for the public looking on, who are directly affected by the irresponsibility of this Government, they’ll be aghast.”

Earlier, Sir Keir had been looking around Vaillant’s huge plant, where the firm has been developing emerging technologies such as hydrogen-capable boilers and heat pumps.

The whole-of-UK market for home heating is vast, with 1.6 million boilers per year being fitted or replaced.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Vaillant factory
Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Vaillant factory (Joe Giddens/PA)

The market for heat pumps is also growing, with 60,000 units per year now being fitted in UK homes.

Sir Keir, speaking to the company’s apprentices and technicians, said: “Heat pumps – feels like they are the future?”

Louise Needham, Vaillant head of training, replied: “They’re definitely part of the solution, but they’re no silver bullet.

“We’ve got to find the mix of hydrogen and heat pumps.”

Later, speaking to reporters, the Labour leader said the country had “lost a lot of ground in the last 12 years”, adding the UK was “behind” in areas such as renewables.

He added “solar farms are part of the solution”, but said he “wouldn’t back fracking”, saying it had “a huge impact on local communities which is why they (communities) don’t want it”, “took years” to commercially realise gas deposits, and had little impact on wholesale prices.

