Liz Truss to urge world leaders not to waver after Russian strikes on Ukraine

Liz Truss will urge G7 leaders to remain steadfast in support of Ukraine during crisis talks on Tuesday after Russian strikes on Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities.

The missile and drone barrage was launched by Moscow in retaliation for what Vladimir Putin claimed was a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services on a bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

The Russian attacks, which left at least 11 dead and 64 injured, prompted an international outcry.

G7 leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, with Ms Truss also expected to call for a full meeting of Nato leaders in the coming days.

Volodymyr Zelensky will join the call of G7 leaders (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

The video call will also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke to Ms Truss on Monday.

She is expected to urge fellow G7 leaders to “stay the course” in the battle against President Putin.

“The overwhelming international support for Ukraine’s struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage,” she is expected to say on Tuesday.

“Their bravery in the face of the most brutal acts of violence has earned the people of Ukraine global admiration.

“Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it.”

G7 leaders are also likely to discuss the global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion, amid plans to introduce a global cap on the price of Russian oil to target Mr Putin’s revenues.

Ukraine stepped up calls for western allies to provide anti-air and anti-missile systems in response to Monday’s strikes.

Kyiv was targeted for the first time in months, while Russia also hit civilian areas and energy infrastructure across the country, from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv near the Polish border.

Mr Putin confirmed the strikes were retaliation for what he said was Ukraine’s attack on the Kerch Bridge, a crossing between Russia and annexed Crimea that has strategic and symbolic importance.