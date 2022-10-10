Truss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 12.03am Updated: October 11 2022, 7.11am
International outcry was swift in the wake of the latest Russian assault (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
International outcry was swift in the wake of the latest Russian assault (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Liz Truss will urge G7 leaders to remain steadfast in support of Ukraine during crisis talks on Tuesday following Russian strikes on Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities.

The Russian attack on Monday, which left at least 11 dead and 64 injured, was launched by Moscow in retaliation for what Vladimir Putin claimed was a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services on a bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

International outcry was swift in the wake of the latest Russian assault, labelled by some as a sign of President Putin’s growing desperation in the face of staunch Ukrainian resistance.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky will join the G7 meeting (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

But in a sign of how seriously Western leaders are taking the Russian bombardment, Ms Truss and her G7 counterparts will hold a virtual meeting later on Tuesday, with the Prime Minister also expected to call for a full meeting of Nato leaders in the coming days.

The video call will also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke to Ms Truss and other world leaders on Monday.

Meanwhile, the head of Britain’s GCHQ intelligence agency is set to say that Ukraine is successfully “turning the tide” against the “exhausted” Russian forces, who are running out of ammunition.

Ms Truss is expected to urge fellow G7 leaders to “stay the course” in the battle against Mr Putin.

“The overwhelming international support for Ukraine’s struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage,” she is expected to say on Tuesday.

Liz Truss
Liz Truss is expected to urge fellow G7 leaders to 'stay the course' (Alistair Grant/PA)

“Their bravery in the face of the most brutal acts of violence has earned the people of Ukraine global admiration.

“Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it.”

G7 leaders are also likely to discuss the global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion, amid plans to introduce a global cap on the price of Russian oil to target Mr Putin’s revenues.

On Monday, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine counts on the UK’s “leadership in consolidating international political and defence support for Ukraine, in particular regarding the protection of our skies”.

Ms Truss has said she is committed to following the example of her predecessor Boris Johnson, who offered ardent support for Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine on Monday called for Western allies to provide anti-air and anti-missile systems in response to the attacks.

Kyiv was targeted for the first time in months, while Russia also hit civilian areas and energy infrastructure across the country, from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv near the Polish border.

Mr Putin confirmed the strikes were a retaliation for what he called Ukraine’s attack on the Kerch Bridge, a crossing between Russia and the annexed Crimea region that has strategic and symbolic importance.

He said if Ukraine continues to mount “terrorist attacks” on Russia, the Kremlin’s response will be “tough and proportionate to the level of threats”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined the condemnation of Russia’s actions, calling the Russian attacks “unjustifiable”.

“The UK is firmly united in condemning Putin’s latest wave of violence and destruction,” he said.

In a speech on Tuesday, GCHQ boss Sir Jeremy Fleming will say that the Russian people are beginning to understand just how badly Mr Putin and his “flawed” decision-making has misjudged the “courageous reality of the Ukrainian defence”.

“So, far from the inevitable Russian military victory that their propaganda machine spouted, it’s clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” he will say.

Giving the annual Royal United Services Institute security lecture, the intelligence chief will say that Russian “gains are being reversed” in a “staggering” cost to Moscow in terms of people and equipment.

“We know – and Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and munitions are running out,” Sir Jeremy will say, according to an excerpt from his speech shared in advance.

“Russia’s forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilisation of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a desperate situation.

“And the Russian population has started to understand that too. They’re seeing just how badly Putin has misjudged the situation. They’re fleeing the draft, realising they can no longer travel.

“They know their access to modern technologies and external influences will be drastically restricted. And they are feeling the extent of the dreadful human cost of his war of choice.”

