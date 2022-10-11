Private company Boris Johnson Ltd formed to support ex-PM

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson has established a private company to support him as a former prime minister while using up to £115,000 a year in public funding he is entitled to.

The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd was incorporated with Companies House on Monday, with the ousted leader listed under his full name of Alexander Boris De Pfeffel Johnson.

The private limited company will not do commercial business and will solely function as a private office to support him as a former prime minister, a source told the PA news agency.

Mr Johnson stood down as Conservative leader in July after being forced out by MPs over a series of scandals, including partygate.

As a former premier, the MP is entitled to claim up to £115,000 a year to run his office under a scheme to support ex-prime ministers who remain active in public life.

The public funding is designed to cover office and secretarial costs arising from their special position and does not apply to their private or parliamentary duties.

It is unclear how much of the public duty allowance Mr Johnson will claim, with costs being reimbursed after proof of expenditure is provided.

Listed as director is Shelley Williams-Walker, a longstanding ally who was head of operations at No 10 under Mr Johnson.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd will support Boris Johnson’s private office in line with similar structures established by former prime ministers.”